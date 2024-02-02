Nikola Jokic Injury Update: Latest on reigning Finals MVP status ahead of matchup vs Blazers

On Friday night, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are slated to take on the Portland Trail Blazers. As tip-off gets closer, it remains unclear if the reigning Finals MVP will be in action.

Earlier this week, Jokic missed just his second game of the season in a matchup against the OKC Thunder. Without the services of their star big man, Denver suffered a 105-100 defeat.

The last time Jokic was in action was on Monday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. He logged 39 minutes in the 113-17 victory and finished with a triple-double. Jokic's full stat line was 25 points, 16 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals and two blocks.

Nikola Jokic injury update

Heading into Friday's matchup vs the Portland Trail Blazers, Nikola Jokic is listed as questionable. He will likely be a game-time decision as the training staff continues to monitor the back pain he's dealing with.

What happened to Nikola Jokic?

It does not seem like one specific play caused this injury to Jokic. Instead, it more likely stems from all the minutes he has logged through the first half of the season.

While the Nuggets did decide to sit Jokic in their last game against the OKC Thunder, this is not a serious issue. Denver coach Michael Malone doesn't thing this injury will have a long-term impact on the two-time MVP.

"I wouldn’t say (it’s) anything that I think is gonna be a long-term concern," Malone said. "That back pain was not improving, wasn’t getting any better, so it was just determined by medical staff to try to get that back right, rehab and treatment."

Nikola Jokic claims top spot in latest NBA MVP ladder

Over the past few years, Jokic has cemented himself as one of the NBA's top star. In the midst of another dominant season, the Nuggets star finds himself in position to land his third MVP.

At his current pace, Jokic has a chance to do something that has never been done before in history. He could be the first center ever to average a triple-double for a season, and only the third player ever to do so. LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook is the most recent player to accomplish this feat.

This season, Jokic is averaging 26.3 points, 12.1 rebounds and 9.0 assists. His production has landed him in the top spot of the latest MVP ladder. Joel Embiid had been there for most of the season, but his recent injury news has caused him to fall to No. 3.

Right behind Jokic on the MVP ladder is Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Other notable names in the top five include Giannis Antetokounmpo and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

