Nikola Jokic injury update: Nuggets coach Michael Malone announces concerning update on 3x MVP's return status

Following Wednesday's 108-120 road loss to the LA Lakers, Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone gave a status update on Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

Ad

Per Sportskeeda's Mark Medina, Malone expects to assess and have more clarity on Thursday on the star duo's eligibility to play against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday. The coach also projected that Murray is on a faster track to return than Jokic.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray missed their second-straight game on Wednesday. While the Denver Nuggets could hold fort without their star players against the Golden State Warriors on Monday, they failed to do the same against the Lakers.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Jokic has been dealing with a right elbow contusion and left ankle impingement for over two weeks and has played through the injury previously before finally sitting out. Meanwhile, Murray is nursing an ankle sprain.

Ad

Michael Malone fires back at the perception that Nikola Jokic is skipping games to rest

During the pre-game interview ahead of Wednesday's Nuggets-Lakers matchup, Michael Malone addressed the narrative that Nikola Jokic is skipping games to rest. The coach dismissed such claims and highlighted the three-time NBA MVP's consistency to emphasize that Jokic was listed out because he was hurt.

Ad

"I think that's just a bunch of bulls---," Malone said. "I mean, in the last 10 years, Nikola Jokic has played the second-most games in the NBA. Ten years. And the guys in that top 10, none of them are superstars.

"So, if Nikola is not playing, it's not because he's sitting. It's not because he needs rest. It's because he's hurt and he's trying to play through things that most wouldn't. We're at a point right now where we have to do what's best for not just Nikola but for all our guys as we move forward and try to close out this season."

Ad

Michael Malone had also previously shared that Nikola Jokic was not open to taking games off to rest when his team needed him.

Jokic has missed eight games so far but is having one of the best seasons of his career. He is averaging a triple-double of 29.1 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game. He is shooting 57.5 percent from the field, including 41.3 percent from deep, as the Nuggets stand fourth in the Western Conference with a 44-26 record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback