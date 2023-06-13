Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are the first pair in NBA history to each average 25+ PPG, 5+ RPG, and 5+ APG for the playoffs

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray finally captured the elusive NBA title. The two stars led the Denver Nuggets to defeat the Miami Heat 4-1 in the 2023 NBA Finals. They have become the first pair in NBA history to each average at least 25 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists through the entire playoffs.

The dynamic duo recently also accomplished another feat. They became the only two players from the same team to post 30-point triple-doubles in the same game. This had never been done before in the NBA Finals or the playoffs, or even the regular season. Their performances in individual games as well as the playoffs, have been spectacular.

Nikola Jokic's historic playoff run to win the 2023 NBA Finals

Nikola Jokic has been terrific the entire playoffs. He was one of the top five players when it came to average points, rebounds, and assists per game. He averaged a near triple-double with 30 points per game, 13.5 rebounds per game, and 9.5 assists per game in the playoffs. Jokic also became the first ever player in NBA Finals history to put up a 30-20-10 triple-double.

Jokic is an NBA champion now and also the NBA Finals MVP. Under his leadership, the Denver Nuggets went 16-4 in the NBA playoffs. While he had previously won the NBA regular season MVP in back-to-back years, there were concerns about his playoff performances after falling short of the goal to win an NBA championship.

To answer these concerns, not only did Jokic win the title, but he also tallied 600 points, 269 rebounds, and 190 assists. He led the postseason in all three categories, a feat that no player has ever achieved before.

His unique playing style has earned him the new title of "point center" by his teammate Aaron Gordon. Gordon said:

"We've never seen a point center before. So he's the first."

Jokic has earned the respect of a lot of people with this 2023 NBA playoff run. He will continue to change the game of basketball with his playing style.

Jamal Murray's comeback from injury to win the 2023 NBA championship

After being sidelined for a year with an ACL tear, there were questions about Jamal Murray's ability to help guide his team to an NBA title. However, he didn't just lead the Denver Nuggets to a championship, he did so while creating individual history.

Murray averaged 26.1 points per game, 5.7 rebounds per game, and 7.1 assists per game in the playoffs. He, along with Jokic, became the first pair in NBA history to each average 25+ points per game, 5+ rebounds per game, and 5+ assists per game for the NBA playoffs.

Murray also had a historic performance in the NBA Finals when he scored a triple-double with 34 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. In addition to this, he became one of the four players in NBA history to record at least 10 assists in four straight games of the NBA Finals.

Murray has had a sensational playoff run. He proved that he has the ability to elevate his game when needed. During the playoffs, when Nuggets needed him the most as compared to the regular season, Murray helped them in every possible way.

Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy Jamal Murray career scoring average



Reg season: 16.9

Playoffs: 25.4

Increase: +8.5



That’s the largest increase in NBA history.



The player with the 2nd-largest PPG jump, min. 50 games?



Nikola Jokic.



Just an absurd 1-2 playoff punch. Jamal Murray career scoring averageReg season: 16.9Playoffs: 25.4Increase: +8.5That’s the largest increase in NBA history.The player with the 2nd-largest PPG jump, min. 50 games?Nikola Jokic.Just an absurd 1-2 playoff punch.

Murray and Jokic made the 2023 NBA Playoffs memorable. The two had a moment after the Finals. Check it out in the video below.

