Nikola Jokic-Jamal Murray join Chris Paul as masters of assist-turnover ratio with unique record

Reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic recently erupted for a massive 40-point, 13-assist night at the Ball Arena in Denver for Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After going down 2-0 early in the series, the team has since rallied with a series of impressive performances, capped off by Tuesday's pivotal Game 5 win. Just like he has in the past, Nikola Jokic has continued to cement his place in NBA history.

Last season, for example, Jokic broke one of Wilt Chamberlain's longstanding records for most triple-doubles in a postseason, racking up eight en route to a title. This year, in the regular season, he broke another one of Chamberlain's records, recording his fourth perfect triple-double.

Now, with Jokic's 13-assist performance against the Timberwolves in Game 5, he has joined Chris Paul and his teammate Jamal Murray as the only active players with multiple 10-assist 0-turnover games in the playoffs.

Chris Paul leads the category with seven all-time 10-assist, 0-turnover playoff games, followed by Magic Johnson with four and Larry Bird with three. Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic, Baron Davis, Dennis Johnson and Doc Rivers are all tied for fourth place with two games.

In the case of Jokic, the performance couldn't have come at a better time, as he and the Nuggets now have a 3-2 lead in the best-of-7 series.

Looking at Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray's 10-assist, 0-turnover playoff performances

In the case of Nikola Jokic, as previously mentioned, his 13-assist night on Tuesday against the Timberwolves marked his second 10-assist 0-turnover game.

The other took place several seasons ago, on Apr. 27, when he and the Nuggets played the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 of the 2019 Playoffs. Jokic led the way for the Denver Nuggets with a triple-double. In the team's 90-86 win, he recorded 21 points, 15 rebounds, and, of course, 10 assists, despite a 9-26 night from the field.

In the case of Jamal Murray, the young guard has now recorded a 10-assist, 0-turnover game in back-to-back postseasons. This year, in the Nuggets' Apr. 20 playoff opener against the LA Lakers, Murray dished out 10 assists without turning the ball over once.

Last year, he achieved the feat for the first time in the Finals, when he dished out 12 assists in a double-double to help lead the team to a big Game 4 win. The win marked the second of three straight the Nuggets would win en route to their first title in franchise history.

Now, with a chance to wrap up their semifinal series later this week, the Nuggets are only one win away from another Conference Final appearance. With the OKC Thunder-Dallas Mavericks series tied at two games apiece, it will be intriguing to see how the rest of the postseason plays out.