Stephen A. Smith believes Nikola Jokic should win the MVP over Joel Embiid: "There is no Jamal Murray, there is no Michael Porter Jr."

Centers Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid have dominated this season, being the catalyst for their teams. The two big men faced-off against each other on Monday night, putting up efficient numbers in a closely fought contest.

The visiting Denver Nuggets pulled off a 114-110 win, outscoring the Philadelphia 76ers 33-22 in the fourth quarter. Jokic's passing game was the highlight as he racked up eight assists to go along with his double-double of 22 points and 13 rebounds. Joel Embiid was perfect from beyond the arc on three attempts, recording 34 points and nine rebounds in the loss.

The “First Take” crew took turns picking their current MVP between the two centers. Monica McNutt picked Jokic, and Marcus Spears went with Embiid on Tuesday. Stephen A. Smith then weighed in with his pick:

“Embiid as the big man we would prefer, I’m totally with you 100%. I got that. That doesn’t have much to do with the discussion right now, about who is the league MVP.

“You’re talking about Jokic averaging 26, 13 and eight, shooting 57% from the field, over 35% from 3-point range. The brother is 41 and 28. There is no Jamal Murray. There is no Michael Porter Jr.”

Nikola Jokic or Joel Embiid, who is a big game player?

Jamal Murray (knee injury) has not played since last season and Michael Porter Jr. (back injury) played just nine games at the start of the season. The Denver Nuggets (41-28) are sixth in the West, and most of the credit goes to Nikola Jokic, who has had an exceptional season.

Joel Embiid has had his fair share of responsibilities as well, leading the 76ers (41-26) before James Harden’s arrival last month. He put his name into the MVP discussion without Harden on his side and continues to be a frontrunner.

NBA TV @NBATV



Catch the re-air of Nuggets vs. Sixers today at 5pm ET on NBA TV! Jokic and Embiid battled it out in a thriller in PhillyCatch the re-air of Nuggets vs. Sixers today at 5pm ET on NBA TV! Jokic and Embiid battled it out in a thriller in Philly 💪Catch the re-air of Nuggets vs. Sixers today at 5pm ET on NBA TV! https://t.co/onuf5vMGTL

Stephen A. Smith then backed his reasons for picking Jokic over Embiid, stressing the result of the recent duel by saying:

“Last night, you (Embiid) go up against Jokic. Y’all in the playoff picture together. It’s a five-horse race: It’s Jokic, it’s Embiid, it’s DeMar DeRozan, it’s Giannis, it’s Ja Morant. What happens? You up 19 and the brother comes back on you.

“I’m looking at moments. I’m not saying one is better than the other or whatever. I mean, pick your poison, 'cause they’re both elite.

“I’m not saying you ain’t a superstar. I’m not saying you’re not big time. I’m not saying I don’t love you. I’m saying I can’t give it to you over Jokic, when Jokic closes the deal in these big games and you haven’t.”

With the regular season close to its conclusion, the MVP race is becoming all the more exciting. While NJokic’s challenge will be to help the Nuggets avoid the play-in tournament, Embiid and the 76ers will try to figure out the chemistry within the new-look roster. Both situations mean they will have enough opportunities to get ahead of each other in the MVP race.

