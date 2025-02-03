"Nikola Jokic to the Knicks": Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals his dream scenario as all hell breaks loose in NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the greatest European basketball players in history, along with Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic. Unlike the Slovenian, the "Greek Freak" and the "Joker" play on small-market teams. From a big market team in Dallas, Doncic moves on to Hollywood following the blockbuster trade involving LA Lakers star Anthony Davis.

Per Eric Nehm of The Athletic on Sunday, Antetokounmpo had this to say about a dream scenario involving Jokic and European players:

“A European will be, I believe, the face of the Lakers. This is something new for Europe. It’s never happened before. … I just love it. You know what I want? I want Luka [Doncic] to the Lakers, I want Jokic to the Knicks. I want all the Europeans to go to all the big markets to see something incredible. This is what I want. This is my dream.”

Following the Doncic-Davis swap, it seems like any superstar can be moved at the whim of the owners. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s three-year, $175 million contract with the Milwaukee Bucks only kicks in starting next season. Despite that, he could be moved elsewhere or perhaps ask for a change of scenery.

The LA Lakers, New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks are among the top five big-market teams. The Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are in the top 10, per Casino.org.

Giannis Antetokounmpo could go to one of them if he wants to fulfill his “dream” of seeing Europeans in “big markets.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t ruling out a move out of Milwaukee following the Doncic-Davis trade

Giannis Antetokounmpo weighed in on the deal headlined by Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis. The Milwaukee Bucks star said he understood the business in the NBA and owners wanting to win championships.

Antetokounmpo added players can look for another team to play for to chase a title. He asserted that there can’t be a “double standard” between players and team owners.

The nine-time All-Star capped off his remarks with:

“You have to do what is best for you and your family. You have to do what’s best/most important to win.”

The Bucks, a small-market team, have to consistently build a championship-caliber roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo. Otherwise, he could bolt out of Milwaukee for another team, likely a big market franchise, to chase a championship. He just put the Bucks and every NBA team on notice with that comment.

