Nikola Jokic makes feelings clear on Clippers' $32,800,000 big's growth ahead of playoffs skirmish

Nikola Jokic made his feelings clear on matching up with Ivica Zubac in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. The Denver Nuggets are set to face off against the LA Clippers in the first round. It'll be an interesting series for the Nuggets as the Clippers have someone who could potentially shut Jokic on defense.

Ivica Zubac, who's in the final season of his three-year $32,800,000 contract, has improved his game as a big man. It's the first time in Zubac's career that he's averaged a double-double, putting up 16.8 points and 12.6 rebounds per game. His efforts to improve didn't go unnoticed as Nikola Jokic acknowledged the Clippers big man's development.

Jokic pointed out in an interview that Zubac used to be one-dimensional. However, after witnessing his evolution this season, the Joker can sense that the Clippers big man might be a problem for him come the first round of the playoffs.

"He was kind of one-dimensional before," Jokic said. "But now he can post up, he can pass from the pocket. He's really evolving his game. He's a really good defender...it's going to be a fun matchup."

Nikola Jokic expected to receive less touches in 2025 NBA Playoffs

Nikola Jokic is the Denver Nuggets' best player. Throughout his career, Jokic has put the Nuggets on his back, but it seems to have backfired in recent memory.

Nuggets interim head coach David Adelman noticed how Jokic and the rest of the starters gassed out in last year's playoffs due to over-usage. It seems that Adelman plans on addressing this problem in this year's postseason.

"There are moments where we want to give him a break from orchestrating every possession," Adelman said. "It’s not about taking the ball out of his hands—it’s about giving him different kinds of touches & letting others carry the creation load."

With rumors spreading that Nikola Jokic wants out of Denver, this seems like the Nuggets' last chance to make a deep playoff run with the three-time MVP by their side. Hopefully, coach David Adelman can figure out a way to find success as he enters the playoffs for the first time as the head coach of the Nuggets.

