Nikola Jokic provides key injury update on elbow injury ahead of Game 3

In the postgame interview after Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the LA Clippers on Monday, the Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic addressed injury concerns ahead of Game 3. He was seen wearing a sleeve on his right elbow during the game, and when questioned about it, Jokic clarified that it was not a major concern.

"A little more cushion for playing against Zu," Jokic said.

Monday's matchup concluded with a 105-102 loss for the Nuggets after a tightly contested game. Nikola Jokic clinched his 19th playoff triple-double with 26 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals to lead the Nuggets' losing effort.

The series is now tied at 1-1 as the Clippers stole the home-court advantage and will host the Nuggets for Game 3 on Thursday.

Nikola Jokic shares mindset going into Game 3 with even record

As displayed in the first two games of the series, both the Denver Nuggets and the LA Clippers are putting on an intense fight and are equally matched. The outcome of the series will likely come down to the small hustles as both teams push to clinch each win.

In Game 2 on Monday, the Nuggets could have come off with the win, had it not been for various mistakes throughout the game. They had eight missed free throws compared to the Clippers' two, and 20 turnovers against the Clippers' 11.

However, Nikola Jokic, who missed four free throws and had seven turnovers, is seemingly enjoying the intensity of the games. In the postgame interview, when questioned about the Nuggets' mindset heading into Game 3 with a 1-1 record, the three-time NBA MVP gave an honest statement.

"I think we could be down 2-0, we can be up 2-0. I think it's a great two games," Jokic said. "I think if you're a basketball fan, this is probably the best basketball you can watch...We had a really good two games and if you're a basketball fan, I think it's a pleasure to watch."

Though the game concluded in a loss, Nikola Jokic joined NBA History on Monday, becoming just the fourth player to have 50 points, 20 rebounds, and 20 assists in the first two games of a postseason.

The seven-time NBA All-Star concluded the regular season averaging 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals, and has managed to keep up the numbers into the postseason. Jokic and the Denver Nuggets will look to learn from their Game 2 mistakes and bounce back on Thursday to try to regain their home-court advantage in the series.

