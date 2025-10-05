Nikola Jokic reveals the one thing he admires most about new $94,500,000 teammate’s game

  • home icon
By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Oct 05, 2025 12:06 GMT
Last season, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets were one game away from making it back to the Western Conference Finals. Though they ultimately came up short against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Nuggets are looking to become a strong playoff contender once again with the addition of up-and-coming big man Cam Johnson.

During a recent media availability, Jokic was asked to describe his new teammate's best attributes. The three-time MVP was generous with his praise for Johnson, who is on a $94.5 million contract as per Spotrac.

"I really like him. I was really surprised how his release is really nice, really pretty. I want to shoot like that," Jokic told reporters.
Jokic also drew a comparison between Johnson and his former teammate Michael Porter Jr. Back in July, the two stretch forwards were involved in a trade that saw Porter being shipped to the Brooklyn Nets.

"Both are so unique. Maybe Cam is a little bit more underrated and more under the radar," Jokic shared.

The Joker spent a total of six seasons with Porter, who first played for the Nuggets in the 2019-20 campaign. Jokic and Porter played key roles in the Nuggets' 2023 title win, but in last season's playoff run, MPJ's production severely dipped as he put up just 9.1 ppg on 39.2% shooting from the field.

On the other hand, Johnson had his best scoring season last year with the Nets, going for 18.8 points per outing on a 47.5% shooting clip. Jokic, of course, is hoping that Johnson will bring his efficient production to the Nuggets this season.

"Definitely a little different version of me": Nikola Jokic hypes up new Nuggets center

Aside from Johnson, Jonas Valanciunas will be making his Nuggets debut in the 2025-26 campaign. Jokic had some high praise for his fellow European center as well.

"Definitely talented, definitely a threat, definitely a little different version of me," Jokic said of Valanciunas. "He’s going to help us a lot with defensive rebounds, especially when we play against small lineups. And he can attack those lineups under the basket."

Like Jokic, Valanciunas has made a name for himself as a multifaceted big man who can inflict damage inside and outside. Certainly, the frontcourt of Jokic, Valanciunas, and Johnson will be a tough lineup of bigs to contend with.

