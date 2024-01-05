Nikola Jokic rocks stylish $2,901 Canali linen suit before sinking Warriors with half-court buzzer beater

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets ventured to Golden State to take on the Warriors in a pivotal inter-conference matchup on Thursday. With the Nuggets eager to go back-to-back in the NBA Finals, and the Warriors struggling to remain in playoff contention, the stakes were high in The Bay. The game ended up being an instant-classic, with the two teams trading leads.

After a close first quarter, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets headed into the half up seven, before the Warriors responded in a big way. At the end of the third quarter, the team had built considerable momentum around Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, outscoring the Nuggets 44-24 in the third.

In the fourth, however, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets rallied, bringing the game to a tie in the closing moments. The reigning Finals MVP then proved once more why he's one of the best players in the world, knocking down a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer to secure a 130-127 win.

Although his game-winning shot earned him plenty of attention post-game, it was his fit pre-game that caught the attention of fans. In his arrival video to the Chase Center, Jokic was seen rocking a $2,901 Canali linen suit, turning heads.

Check out the photo below!

Looking at Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets' sensational win over the Warriors

This season, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets have shown that despite the loss of players like Bruce Brown and Jeff Green, they're here to compete. After winning their first title in franchise history, coach Michael Malone told fans that they planned to keep the momentum rolling in the new season.

As many analysts were quick to point out, however, that is easier said than done. Despite that, the Denver Nuggets have continued to impress, posting a 25-11 record that currently sees them sitting in third place in the Western Conference.

In their Jan. 4 win over the Golden State Warriors, Jokic flirted with a triple-double, scoring 34 points while dishing out 10 assists. In addition, he and Aaron Gordon, who added 30 points to the team's total, led the way with nine rebounds apiece.

In addition to Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon, several other players impressed in the Nuggets' win over the Warriors. Jamal Murray added 25 points and six assists to the box score, while Peyton Watson also contributed 19 points and five rebounds.

At the time of publication, the team is just half a game outside of first place, where the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-9) sit with a 72.7% win percentage. The team will look to keep the momentum rolling on the second leg of their back-to-back on Friday night against the Orlando Magic.