Nikola Jokic's $179,299,750 teammate can’t wrap his head around Luka Doncic’s stunning Lakers trade

The Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks starred in what might end up being one of the most impactful trades in professional sports history. As great a player as Anthony Davis is, he's six years older than Luka Doncic, and the fact that the Mavericks didn't even auction him around the league is all the more odd.

That's why even Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr., who's making north of $179 million, according to Spotrac, still can't wrap his head around this move:

"I still feel like there's some facts that are going to come out over time, because I can't really comprehend how that really makes sense to be honest," Porter Jr. said. "It does seem a little strange."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Mavericks were months removed from a trip to the NBA Finals, and with Doncic inching closer to a return to the court, this seemed even stranger.

Kendrick Perkins questions Luka Doncic's work ethic

There have been multiple reports trying to shed light on what happened behind closed doors, as it's hard to fathom that the Mavs would just give up on their 25-year-old superstar.

As per former NBA player Kendrick Perkins, this is a testament to Doncic's poor conditioning and questionable work ethic.

More than that, he believes this could be a positive thing for the league, as it will force everybody else to work hard because they will now know that no one is truly untouchable:

"The fact is that it seemed like the Dallas Mavericks were fed up with Luka," Perkins said on ESPN. "And this is a message to the rest of the league and to a lot of young guys that you have to be professional. No matter how good you are, you have to show a level of professionalism."

Perkins continued his statement by saying that LeBron James would bring the best out of Doncic. He thinks that his work ethic and discipline will have a positive impact on the Slovenian.

Doncic has often struggled to stay in shape, and while he's arrived slim and fast at training camp at times, he hasn't maintained that conditioning throughout the course of a full season.

That has often led to soft tissue injuries, and he's also looked gassed and exhausted late in games, especially in the playoffs. Hopefully, this will ignite a fire within him, as he has the potential to be one of the greatest players to ever live.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback