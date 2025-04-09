Nikola Jokic's agent comments as Lakers emerge favorites to land 3x MVP

Nikola Jokic's agent, Miško Ražnatović, reacted to the Lakers being his high-profile client's next potential landing spot. After the Nuggets fired coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth on Tuesday, speculation swirled around Jokic switching teams for the first time in his NBA career.

It didn't take long for the oddsmakers to predict Jokic's next landing spot. They handed the Lakers the top spot with +500 odds to acquire the three-time MVP (via Bovada Official).

Jokic's agent, Ražnatović, left a comment on the situation on his Instagram after spotting his client's ex-team, KK Mega Basket, in second behind the Lakers. Jokic played for the Serbian franchise before entering the NBA. Here's what Ražnatović wrote on Instagram:

"It's not hard for KK Mega Basket to accept second place if Lakers are in first 😂😂"

Ražnatović Instagram story

Ražnatović joked about the situation, as KK Mega Basket is unlikely to reacquire Jokic, especially in the near future. As for the possibility of him switching NBA teams, it remains to be seen how the Nuggets play out this postseason and whether or not they improve their roster in the offseason.

The Nuggets haven't been sharp in adding the right pieces since winning the 2023 championship. They've lost two of their best defensive players in consecutive offseasons, hindering the roster balance.

Denver will hope to change that, especially with speculation growing around Nikola Jokic's motivation to play with the team. He has not expressed a desire to leave the team in previous years, but the transactional nature of the NBA is unpredictable.

