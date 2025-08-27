Nikola Jokic’s coach delivers stinging rebuke to media in explosive post-game press conference

  • home icon
By Reign Amurao
Published Aug 27, 2025 23:11 GMT
Olympics: Basketball-Men Finals - Bronze Medal Game - Source: Imagn
Nikola Jokic's Serbian head coach rants about media schedule after EuroBasket win (Image Source: IMAGN)

Serbia made a strong start to EuroBasket 2025 with a 98-64 victory over Estonia on Wednesday, thanks to Nikola Jokic. The Denver Nuggets star had a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds, along with seven assists to help his national team.

However, it was Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic who stole the show. He finished the game with 18 points, four rebounds and six assists.

Serbian coach Svetislav Pesic wasn't happy about the media. Pesic vented out at the organizer in the postgame press conference for making him wait an hour to address the media.

"I have one request for you or someone who organizes this press conference," Pesic said. "Now, it's 11:20. Try to respect our time. I cannot stay here one hour after the game and wait for the press conference. I'm sorry, I'm ready for everything, but now it's 11:30. We want to attend the press conference, but not 30 minutes [after the game]."
Pesic gave them an interview and talked about the game. According to him, the team is hungry and wants to continue winning in the tournament. Although winning the first game is huge for them, the coach said it's not enough.

"A win for us is important, like always. That was our goal. But only to win tonight, the game for us is not enough. We want more, more, more, more, to see how we find solution to win the game."
The Nikola Jokic-led team will face Portugal on Aug. 29.

Kristaps Porzingis speaks highly of Nikola Jokic ahead of their EuroBasket matchup

Atlanta Hawks center Kristaps Porzingis knows the talent he'll face on the international stage. Although it's the NBA offseason right now, he'll witness NBA-like talent in the EuroBasket.

Porzingis was asked about his thoughts on Nikola Jokic, considered the best player in the world by many. KP shares the same opinion about Jokic.

“Jokic… This guy is probably No. 1 in the world. This is my opinion,” Jokic said (0:39). “It’s going to be a tough-tough challenge for us. We still have Turkey and Estonia first, and then Serbia. We have a little bit of time. We aren’t focused on Serbia yet, but we’re going to have our hands full.”
Latvia is in the same group as Serbia, which is Group A. Porzingis will also face Alperen Sengun, as Turkey belongs in the same group. The Unicorn will play against Jokic and the player dubbed as "Baby Jokic" in the same tournament.

