Nikola Jokic's nonchalant reaction to Michael Malone's firing leaves fans divided

While Nikola Jokic and Michael Malone had been together in Denver since day one, the three-time MVP had a pretty nonchalant reaction after the longtime coach's departure.

With just three games left to go in the regular season, Denver parted ways with Malone.

As he explained in a video released by the team following Malone's departure, the Nuggets' recent skid was a reflection of what owner Josh Kroenke believed to be underlying issues that have accompanied the team throughout the season.

Although many fans didn't see the move coming, Jokic has seemingly taken the news in stride even though he and Malone had been together since the 2015-16 season.

On Wednesday night, Jokic spoke to members of the press in the team's locker room, saying that Kroenke didn't consult him on the firing of Malone or general manager Calvin Booth. After speaking with Kroenke, Jokic accepted the news.

Jokic's reaction left fans divided, with some saying that the three-time MVP only cares about hooping.

"Honestly I genuinely think Jokic does not actually care who tf is the coach lol," one wrote.

"Bro said “ok, I go hoop now," another joked.

Others wondered whether Jokic had more of a say than he's letting on:

"He knew it because he led it. Call it what it is," - One wrote.

"No loyalty to Mike at all," - Another replied.

Nikola Jokic-led Denver Nuggets snap four-game skid with newly-appointed interim coach David Adelman

Following the firing of Michael Malone this week, the Denver Nuggets snapped a four-game skid on Wednesday when they faced off with the Sacramento Kings.

Under newly-appointed interim coach David Adelman, the team was able to stave off a late-game run by the Kings en route to a 124-116 win.

The game saw Nikola Jokic log yet another triple-double with 20 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists and four steals. Moreover, four of the team's five starters scored 20 or more points.

As Adelman told his team in the locker room after the game, with just two games left on their regular-season schedule, the Nuggets know they have to stay locked in.

Currently, the team is tied for fourth place in the Western Conference with the LA Clippers. At the same time, the sixth-place Memphis Grizzlies sit just half a game behind both teams, putting the pressure on Denver to secure home-court advantage in the playoffs.

Denver will have a chance to cement their place in the standings on Friday when they collide with the Memphis Grizzlies in a pivotal showdown. The team wraps up the regular season with a game against the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

