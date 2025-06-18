Nikola Jokic’s wife Natalija sends rare heartfelt reaction to Luka Doncic’s fiancée flaunting her toddler mom glow-up

In a rare occurrence, Nikola Jokic's wife, Natalija, sent a heartfelt message to Luka Doncic's fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, who shared a video on her Tuesday Instagram story.
In the video, Goltes flaunts her hair and expresses her thoughts in the story's caption.
"Clean hair feeling," she wrote. "Toddler moms will get me."
Jokic's wife connected with Goltes' statement, commenting on her story with a red heart emoji. It is rare for the Denver Nuggets star's wife to showcase any social media activity, as she is a relatively private social media user.
Natalija's latest post on Instagram was on Jul. 26, 2024, where she uploaded a short video of herself and her daughter attending a Nuggets game. However, being a mother to a toddler might have been the motivator for Jokic's wife to express love for Goltes' story.
Jokic and his wife welcomed their second child, and the couple's first son, on Nov. 21. A year earlier, Luka Doncic and his fiancée welcomed their daughter, Gabriela, in December 2023.
Jokic and Doncic both had incredible runs with their teams in the 2024-25 season. The Nuggets star led his team to the second round in the playoffs, where the eventual NBA Finalists, the OKC Thunder, eliminated them in seven games.
On the other hand, Doncic turned the Lakers into a playoff team after joining the squad in a shocking trade. However, the Purple and Gold had some unfilled holes on their roster, which led to a first-round exit.
Luka Doncic's fiancée Anamaria Goltes shows off the fruits of her gardening efforts
Luka Doncic's fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, showed off the result of her gardening skills to her fans. On Jun. 5, she uploaded a picture on her Instagram story with a caption in her native language, Slovene.
Goltes shows ripe red strawberries and fresh lettuce. She kept the berries in a container and held them closer to the camera while the salad sat in a bowl on the table below.
A Luka Doncic fan page on X shared the story in a post on its account with a translated caption.
"Strawberries and salad from our garden," Goltes wrote.
Doncic and his fiancée are childhood sweethearts. The couple met in Croatia when they were 12. They stayed in touch ever since and developed their relationship.
