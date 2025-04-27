Nikola Jokic schools American media on EuroLeague history after Nuggets' dramatic win

On Saturday, the Denver Nuggets faced off against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Intuit Dome in an exciting match that concluded dramatically. Nikola Jokic, whose airball was dunked by Aaron Gordon for the game-winning basket, took the opportunity to educate the American media about EuroLeague history after the game. The Nuggets claimed a narrow victory over the Clippers, finishing with a score of 102-99.

During the post-game interview with the media, the Serbian was questioned by the reporters about his buzzer-beating assist. Questioning if he intended to pass the ball to Aaron Gordon, the journalist asked:

"So, Joker, was it a pass?"

Explaining that it wasn't a pass, the two-time MVP then went on to brief the American media on some EuroLeague history. Drawing comparisons to his shooting mishap with another incident in Europe, the Joker elucidated:

"No, no, it wasn't. (a pass) Actually, guys, I don't know how familiar you are with the Euro League. Milos Teodosic had the exact same miss, and Josh Childress scored (on the airball), and they won. I think it was the semi-finals, it was CSKA (Moscow) against Partizan (Belgrade). It was a long time ago. Maybe I can help you guys write the story," he joked.

The Denver Nuggets pulled off an impressive victory against the Clippers in Game 4 as Aaron Gordon dunked Nikola Jokic's airball to tie the series. Only managing to score 16 points in the final quarter, the game-winning play gave a dramatic end to an enthralling game, as the two teams face off once again on Tuesday in Game 5.

Nikola Jokic goes off on the Clippers with a double-double as Aaron Gordon saves his airball blushes

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic had a night to remember against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday as he rallied his team to level the series in California. This defeat at the Intuit Dome was the Clippers' first-ever playoff loss at the arena and was largely down to Jokic's historic double-double.

On the court for over 43 minutes, Nikola Jokic went off on the Clippers as he recorded 36 points, 21 rebounds and eight assists. The Serb also converted 50% of his three-point attempts and had a 56% field goal figure to end the match.

Despite this majestic display from Jokic, it was Aaron Gordon who saved his teammates' blushes. The former Orlando Magic forward converted Jokic's last-second airball attempt with an impressive dunk, winning the game for the Nuggets in regular time.

