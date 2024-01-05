Nikola Jokic shoes tonight: Which edition did Jokic hit the game-winner against the Warriors in?

Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic delivered a breathtaking 39-foot buzzer-beater to secure a thrilling 130-127 victory over the Golden State Warriors. The game saw the Warriors dominate with a 44-24 explosion in the third quarter, sending the Chase Center crowd to a fever pitch.

Apart from the buzzer beater, the game saw more from Nikola Jokic. He was rocking his signature shoes, the 361° Big3 Future High.

Jokic's phenomenal game-winner capped a remarkable 34-point performance, showcasing the Nuggets' resilience and composure in the face of an 18-point deficit. The victory marked Denver's 3-0 series lead against the Warriors, underlining Jokic's pivotal role in their ongoing battles.

However, Jokic and the Nuggets surged back in the fourth quarter, methodically closing the gap and eventually tying the game with just under four seconds left. With the score deadlocked at 127, Jokic unleashed a spectacular long-range shot, with Kevon Looney tightly defending him.

The ball arched high into the air and swished through the net just as the final buzzer sounded, prompting scenes of jubilation as Jokic was mobbed by his teammates at the Nuggets bench.

Nikola Jokic ditched Nike for his 'Future Highs'

Nikola Jokic recently made headlines as he transitioned from Nike to a new partnership with Chinese performance footwear brand 361°, marking an exciting new chapter in his endorsement deals.

After his NBA Championship triumph earlier this summer, the two-time league MVP seized the opportunity to explore numerous brand offers, ultimately solidifying a multi-year signature footwear and apparel collaboration with 361°, brokered by Excel Sports.

Last year, he unveiled his first 361° footwear, the Big3 Future High, by showcasing the carbon fiber woven upper, full-length support plate and elevated foam cushioning platform. The design is tailored to meet the demands of high-performance basketball play. Following this public introduction, Jokic is set to continue sporting the 361° Big3 Future High throughout the regular season.

As part of this extensive collaboration, 361° is not only preparing to release a variation of the Big3 Future High in the same colorway worn by Jokic to the retail market but also has ambitious plans for creating Jokic's inaugural signature shoe.