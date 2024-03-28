Nikola Jokic Stats Tonight: 2x MVP fails to overcome Suns Big-3 without Murray (March 27)

Nikola Jokic's 22-point double-double wasn't enough to get past the Phoenix Suns, as they were edged out 97-104 at the Ball Arena on Wednesday (Mar. 27). The Nuggets were without Jamal Murray, and the offensive load fell on the 2x NBA MVP's shoulders.

While Jokic did dish out 10 assists and made some quality plays down the stretch; however the Suns managed to keep him and Denver subdued. Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon recorded 18 points each, but it wasn't enough as the visitors got the better of the side for the second time in the month.

Jokic shot 9-16 from the field, and went 1-of-5 from the three-point line in 42 minutes of action. He tallied nine rebounds, two steals, and a block over the course of the game.

The Suns were led by Kevin Durant's 30 points and 13 rebounds. Devin Booker ended his evening with 17 points, five rebounds, and nine assists. Bradley Beal had 10 points, four rebounds, and seven assists.

The loss still sees Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets stay in the top spot in the West. They are 51-22 and are tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for 22 losses,while being ahead by one win. The Nuggets have nine games remaining in the regular season.

Nikola Jokic battles hip soreness ahead of marquee clash vs Phoenix Suns

Nikola Jokic was a probable starter ahead of the marquee clash against the Phoenix Suns. 'The Joker' was listed on the team's injury report after lower back and hip soreness issues.

Jokic has been a force for the Nuggets this season, averaging 26.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and nine assists. Leading up to this fame, the defending champions were in pristine form, winning nine of their last 10 games. Incidentally, their last loss was against the Suns on March 5 in overtime.

The Nuggets will hope that Jokic won't run into serious injury issues as the team is already without shooter Jamal Murray who has missed the last two games due to an ankle injury. With the team's think-tank already managing the load on that front, only time will tell if they decide to manage Nikola Jokic's load in the last couple of games of their regular season.