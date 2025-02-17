Nikola Jokic Stats Tonight: How did Nuggets’ MVP candidate fare in 2025 NBA All-Star Game? (Feb. 16)

Nikola Jokic was one of the standout players on Charles Barkley’s Global Stars team for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. The team features the three MVP frontrunners: Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the injured Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Jokic started at center for the star-powered team, which faced off against Kenny Smith’s Young Stars. Joining him in the starting lineup were Gilgeous-Alexander and Donovan Mitchell at guard, and Pascal Siakam and Karl-Anthony Towns at forward.
Jokic quickly took on the role of playmaker, assisting Gilgeous-Alexander and Pascal Siakam for easy layups. He then made his first basket — a finger roll, giving Team Global Stars a 14-9 lead.
When Jokic was reinserted to finish the game, Global Stars led 30-27. He connected with Victor Wembanyama for an alley-oop dunk, one of the game's key moments.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sealed the win with a pull-up 3 and a driving dunk, leading the team to a 41-32 victory over the Young Stars.
Below are Nikola Jokic’s stats.
