Nikola Jokic Stats Tonight: How did Nuggets’ MVP candidate fare in 2025 NBA All-Star Game? (Feb. 16)

Nikola Jokic was one of the standout players on Charles Barkley’s Global Stars team for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. The team features the three MVP frontrunners: Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the injured Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Jokic started at center for the star-powered team, which faced off against Kenny Smith’s Young Stars. Joining him in the starting lineup were Gilgeous-Alexander and Donovan Mitchell at guard, and Pascal Siakam and Karl-Anthony Towns at forward.

Jokic quickly took on the role of playmaker, assisting Gilgeous-Alexander and Pascal Siakam for easy layups. He then made his first basket — a finger roll, giving Team Global Stars a 14-9 lead.

When Jokic was reinserted to finish the game, Global Stars led 30-27. He connected with Victor Wembanyama for an alley-oop dunk, one of the game's key moments.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sealed the win with a pull-up 3 and a driving dunk, leading the team to a 41-32 victory over the Young Stars.

Below are Nikola Jokic’s stats.

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Nikola Jokic 06:07 2 1 3 1 1 100 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 2 0 11

