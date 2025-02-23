  • home icon
Nikola Jokic Stats Tonight: How did the Nuggets superstar fare against LA Lakers? (Feb. 22)

By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 23, 2025 02:49 GMT
NBA: Charlotte Hornets at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn
Nikola Jokic stats against LA Lakers on Feb. 22. [photo: Imagn]

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets capped off a four-game homestand with a showdown against the LA Lakers on Saturday. After winning 127-102 in late November, the hosts looked to go up 2-0 in the season series. A victory by the Nuggets would push their winning streak to 10 and remain unbeaten in February.

Jokic did not attempt a shot in the first eight minutes of the first quarter. He was content to act as a playmaker and decoy as the Lakers consistently sent double teams to corral him. The reigning MVP went 5-for-6 from the free-throw line to finish with seven points, six rebounds and four assists in the opening period.

The Joker continued to take what the Lakers defense gave him. With LA determined to put multiple defenders on him, Jokic kept facilitating. The Lakers' defense had to be credited for forcing the Denver Nuggets to 11 first-half turnovers, three from the Serbian. LA led 63-54 at the end of two quarters.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Nikola Jokic111050032-40-07-8-10
Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

