Nikola Jokic Stats Tonight: How did Nuggets superstar fare tonight against Timberwolves? (April 1)

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets continued their five-game home stand on Tuesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a potential first-round playoff matchup. The Nuggets have been very inconsistent over the past two weeks, though Jokic missed five games due to an ankle injury.

"The Joker" was fantastic in his first two games since returning from the injury, which both resulted in wins. He entered April Fool's Day averaging 29.3 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game. He's shooting 57.4% from the field and is one of the favorites to win MVP.

So how did the three-time NBA MVP perform tonight versus Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves?

Here are Nikola Jokic's stats in the first half:

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Nikola Jokic 23 6 1 1 0 3 1 18:38 6-12 3-6 8-10 +4

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

