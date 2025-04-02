  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Nikola Jokic
  • Nikola Jokic Stats Tonight: How did Nuggets superstar fare tonight against Timberwolves? (April 1)

Nikola Jokic Stats Tonight: How did Nuggets superstar fare tonight against Timberwolves? (April 1)

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Apr 02, 2025 03:18 GMT
Nikola Jokic stats on April 1 vs. Timberwolves. (Photo: IMAGN)
Nikola Jokic stats on April 1 vs. Timberwolves. (Photo: IMAGN)

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets continued their five-game home stand on Tuesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a potential first-round playoff matchup. The Nuggets have been very inconsistent over the past two weeks, though Jokic missed five games due to an ankle injury.

Ad

"The Joker" was fantastic in his first two games since returning from the injury, which both resulted in wins. He entered April Fool's Day averaging 29.3 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game. He's shooting 57.4% from the field and is one of the favorites to win MVP.

So how did the three-time NBA MVP perform tonight versus Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves?

Here are Nikola Jokic's stats in the first half:

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Nikola Jokic2361103118:386-123-68-10+4
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी