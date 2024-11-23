Nikola Jokic Stats Tonight: How did the reigning MVP fare against Dallas Mavericks? (Nov. 22)

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets hosted the Dallas Mavericks on Friday in the resumption of the Emirates NBA Cup. The Nuggets looked to improve their record to 2-1 with a victory and stay within range of the 3-0 Golden State Warriors. Denver, which won against Dallas on Nov. 10, hoped to stay unbeaten against their opponents in the season series.

The reigning MVP got off to another impressive start, putting up 11 points, three rebounds and two assists in the first quarter. Despite the Mavs’ aggressive double teams, The Joker has been effective and impactful. The Nuggets trailed 33-31 after the first quarter, though.

Jokic continued to cause the Mavericks trouble, but had little help from his teammates in the second quarter. The Nuggets labored to score 22 points while their opponents dropped 40 on them without Luka Doncic. Denver faced a 73-53 deficit at halftime.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Nikola Jokic 19 8 4 0 0 3 8-14 2-2 1-1 -13

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

