Nikola Jokic ties his wedding ring to his sneakers every NBA game: All you need to know

Nikola Jokic has a few special touches on his shoes during games. He has his logo of a jester’s hat due to his ‘Joker’ nickname. However, he has something even more meaningful on his shoes every game night.

Jokic ties his wedding ring into the laces of his sneakers. He has one ring with him in every game as he chases his first ring in the NBA Finals this season. Jokic has been lacing in his wedding ring all season long.

Complex Sneakers @ComplexSneakers 🫶 A reminder that Nikola Jokic laces his wedding ring into his shoes during games A reminder that Nikola Jokic laces his wedding ring into his shoes during games 💍🫶 https://t.co/qWOLpqHGQa

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jokic says he learned the trick from a Serbian teammate. He does it to keep his family close and as a tribute to his wife.

Jokic is married to his longtime partner, Natalija. The two met in high school. They were married in October 2020. She is from the same hometown as Jokic, Sombor, Serbia.

The two have one child together. Jokic’s daughter Ognjena was born in September 2021.

Nikola Jokic has been seen waving to his daughter after games. They have a cute little hand gesture they share where they point to their fingers. Jokic said it’s from a song she likes.

Jokic’s wife and daughter are not the only family supporting the two-time MVP. His brothers Nemanja and Strahinja are always in the arena and often travel with the Nuggets for road games as well. His brothers are 13 years older than Nikola.

The two have been vocally supportive. They have gone after players sometimes who get into it with Jokic on the floor. They had a recent beef with former Miami Heat player Marcus Morris after the player got into a shoving back-and-forth with Jokic.

Nikola Jokic in the NBA Playoffs

Through 17 games in the 2023 postseason, Nikola Jokic is averaging 30.4 points, 12.9 rebounds and 10.1 assists. He has 10 triple-doubles during the playoff run.

The two-time MVP is the heavy favorite to win Finals MVP. He is listed at -265 to win the award.

He has been a dominant force on offense and a tough matchup for the Miami Heat during the finals. Jokic dropped 41 points on 16-of-28 shooting in Game 2. The Heat have no players who have been able to slow down Jokic. He even picks apart their zone defense on most possessions.

The series is tied 1-1 and heads back to Miami. The Heat’s Game 2 win was the first time Denver lost at home during these playoffs.

Poll : 0 votes