Nikola Jokic vs Victor Wembanyama Stats Comparison: Reigning champion bests rookie superstar 

Continuing his remarkable rookie campaign, San Antonio Spurs sensation Victor Wembanyama delivered yet another exceptional performance in Tuesday night's matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

Nikola Jokic also delivered an impeccable performance, elevating the Nuggets to a 110-105 win and sweeping the Spurs in their season series 3-0.

The two-time MVP finished the game with 42 points, 16 rebounds and six assists with a steal and a block. He also had four turnovers on 18-of-32 shooting from the field at 56.3%, 1-of-6 from beyond the arc at 16.7% and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line at 83.3%. He boasted a +2 net rating for the game.

On the other hand, the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year, Wembanyama had 23 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists with a steal and nine blocks. "Wemby" had two turnovers on 9-of-29 shooting from the field at 31.0%, including 2-of-11 from the distance at 18.2% and 3-of-6 from the free-throw line, ending the night with a -9 net rating.

Victor Wembanyama makes history vs Nikola Jokic and Denver Nuggets

Wembanyama's stellar performance solidified his status as just the third player in NBA history to achieve such impressive stats in a single game, according to Basketball Reference's StatHead. Remarkably, he also stands as the sole rookie to accomplish this feat.

Hakeem Olajuwon achieved this remarkable performance in 1990, while Chris Webber accomplished it in 1999. It's worth noting that both Olajuwon and Webber were seasoned veterans at the time, contrasting with Wembanyama's rookie status, further highlighting the exceptional nature of his achievement.

It's worth noting that blocks were officially recorded starting from the 1973-74 season. Therefore, there's a possibility that such an impressive performance could have occurred prior to this period, but it wouldn't be captured in current database searches.

Wembanyama's development has shown steady progress throughout his rookie season. Ending the year on a high note, he enters the offseason with significant momentum. Expectations are high for his sophomore year, with anticipation that he will return as an even more polished player than he was in his impressive rookie campaign.

Although the Spurs (18-58) are not bound for the postseason, they are concluding the season on a positive note, exhibiting signs of promise that they aim to carry forward into next season.

