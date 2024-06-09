Nikola Jovic names Russell Westbrook his GOAT as he played “every single game like it's his last” 

Miami Heat’s Nikola Jovic had a not-so-popular response when asked about his NBA GOAT in a recent interview with HoopsHype. The 21-year-old Serbian power forward enjoyed a successful second season in the league, as he became a regular part of the Heat’s rotation. However, when asked about his NBA GOAT, Jovic mentioned Russell Westbrook and Michael Jordan — but said he always looked up to the former while growing up.

This was following his claim that it was his father, who was his overall GOAT:

“Who’s my GOAT? It has to be my dad. He’s my GOAT. He’s someone who just always helped me grow in every single way possible, and he’s someone I look I look up to all the time.”

However, Jovic then moved on to his "basketball GOAT," and was steadfast in his claim about Westbrook:

“Talking basketball, probably Michael Jordan. MJ and the guy I always looked when I was growing up gotta be Russell Westbrook. He was the one who was playing every single game like it was his last one and that’s something I always loved.”

Hence, while Jovic recognizes Michael Jordan as the probable GOAT, the 21-year-old considers the Los Angeles Clippers star his idol. That appears to be down to Russ’ determination and will to win, as the youngster said he thought Westbrook plays "every single game like it was his last one."

Nikola Jovic wants to continue upward curve for the Miami Heat

Jovic, who was signed by Adidas when he was 16, went into detail about aspects of his fledgling career. However, he had a mixed first season and made only eight starts despite the Heat reaching the NBA Finals. In 2023-24, the 21-year-old became a more regular feature in his team’s rotation.

Jovic averaged 7.7 points and 4.2 rebounds in 38 starts and is grateful for the increased role:

“This year, I got a little bigger role, and I had the chance to start in the playoffs, which was a big deal, of course, and I’m grateful for the opportunity. I’m grateful that the coaches saw that I can play, and I hope I’ll give back to the team and to the city of Miami soon.”

The forward said that he has undergone a huge learning curve during his time in Miami and is also grateful to his more senior teammates:

“You have so many great players you cannot just go out and do whatever you want. So being around players like Jimmy, Tyler Herro, and Bam, you need to figure out how you can help them, and the way I helped was spacing the floor and playing some good defense.”

Overall, the player appeared satisfied with his growth thus far and only wants to continue improving as he enters the third season of his career.