Nina Westbrook gives hilarious 2-word reaction to hubby Russell Westbrook reaching top 25 on NBA scoring list

Russell Westbrook's basketball resume speaks for itself when it comes to where his place is among the elites in NBA history. Despite not having won a league championship, Westbrook has accomplished a lot, including career triple-doubles and scoring records. Recently, his wife, Nina Westbrook, shared his recent accomplishment of reaching the top 25 all-time scorers with a funny quote on Instagram.

Despite facing criticism and hurdles in his journey, the nine-time NBA All-Star has proven that he still has a lot left in the tank.

With that said, here is what Nina Westbrook had to say about his husband's incredible accomplishment:

"@russwest44 stat chaser!" Westbrook posted.

Nina Westbrook's comment was a funny jab at her husband and his most recent achievement. Throughout his career, Russell Westbrook has been accused by fans and the media of chasing stats. Whether it is for box score purposes or for breaking NBA records, he has been constantly criticized for chasing numbers in stat sheets.

Whether it is true or not from Westbrook's perspective, there's no denying that his NBA resume is loaded with incredible feats.

Russell Westbrook becomes the NBA's top-25 scorer

During the LA Clippers' 121-104 win against the Miami Heat on Tuesday night, Russell Westbrook reached the list of the NBA's top-25 scorers. Eclipsing New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing in the process, Westbrook only needed three points to surpass him. As soon as he entered the ball game, he went straight into scoring five points to make the milestone official.

He finished with eight points (4-of-ten shooting), four rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Westbrook now has over 24,821 career points.

Moreover, this season, Russell Westbrook is averaging 11.4 points (46.8% shooting, including 28.4% from 3-point range), 6.5 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. Westbrook, who initially featured in the starting five, is now coming off the bench for the Clippers and continues to provide whatever his team requires of him.