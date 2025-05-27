"Ninja level mind control" - NBA fans react to Rick Carlisle's secret masterplan to goad Knicks coach into playing 6-foot-3 guard

NBA fans reacted to Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle's comments on Monday regarding the New York Knicks' bench unit. Carlisle said Knicks guard Cameron Payne had "some very good streches."
"Their bench guys have a lot of good stretches all year long and in the playoffs," Carlisle said during his Monday media availability at the team’s practice facility. "Payne, who's had some very good stretches, didn't play."
The 6-foot-3 guard did not play in New York's Game 3 win. He was part of Tom Thibodeau's rotation in the first two games — both Knicks' losses.
Fans commented that Carlisle had a hidden agenda with his comments.
Others labeled the Pacers coach as the funniest in the NBA.
Several fans said the Carlisle tried to do the same with little-used forward Precious Achiuwa.
Sunday's Game 3 win over the Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals was the first DNP for Payne in this year's postseason. In Game 1 of the East finals, he scored six points on 2-for-7 shooting. He went scoreless in nine minutes in Game 2. Payne is averaging 7.3 minutes in 14 playoff games this season.
The 30-year-old guard is in his first season with the Knicks. Payne was a key bench piece during the Phoenix Suns' 2021 NBA Finals run. However, the Suns lost the series to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games. Knicks forward Mikal Bridges was also part of that squad.
Rick Carlisle praises Jalen Brunson following Pacers Game 3 collapse
The Indiana Pacers surrendered a 20-point lead in the Game 3 loss to the New York Knicks. Indiana still leads the series 2-1, but Pacers coach Rick Carlisle admitted that Jalen Brunson, the NBA Clutch Player of the Year, gives his team problems.
"He’s a walking basket. He’s just hard to guard,” Carlisle said postgame. "We’re trying to make it hard on him. ... But they made plays, and we didn’t when it got to that point. Give them credit, and we’ve got to do better.”
The Pacers were further affected by forward Aaron Nesmith's ankle injury. Nesmith suffered an ankle sprain midway in the third quarter. He eventually returned to the game, but his injury is a major concern for Indiana, as his primary defensive assignment is limiting Brunson.
During his Monday media availability at the team’s practice facility, Carlisle provided an update on Nesmith's setback.
“Aaron is sore today — predictably,” Carlisle said. “He will be likely a game-time decision. Probably be listed as questionable.”
Game 4 of the conference finals between the Knicks and the Pacers will be on Tuesday at Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
