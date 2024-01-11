"Nintendo suing Jalen Brunson for this" - Hilarious comparison of Donte DiVincenzo & Malachi Flynn to Luigi & Waluigi has NBA fans in stitches

Jalen Brunson is laughing at a couple of his New York Knicks teammates. In a recent online caricature of Donte DiVincenzo and Malachi Flynn, someone took the two Knicks players and compared them to Luigi and Waluigi. The comparison had NBA Twitter laughing, with Brunson joining them.

Brunson tweeted out a hilarious “omg” reaction to seeing the comparison. He was not the only one laughing.

Many NBA fans jumped in on the fun on social media. One jokingly said Nintendo could be coming after Brunson for his jokes.

“Nintendo suing Jalen Brunson for this,” one fan wrote.

There were plenty of other fan reactions. Check out some from social media.

Jalen Brunson and the Knicks keep streaking

The New York Knicks(22-15) are the NBA's hottest team, and Jalen Brunson is a big reason why. He has scored in double figures in every game this month during the win streak. He is averaging 24.2 points per game in January. The Knicks are 5-0 in that span.

Brunson has also been stepping up his shooting. He has hit more than 44 percent of his 3-point attempts in three of the four games. He scored 33 points against Washington and 31 against Chicago.

Brunson and crew have also stepped it up defensively. They are first in defensive rating in January during the win streak.

New York is allowing just 100.2 points per 100 possessions. The Knicks have held opponents to 97.4 ppg during the five-game win streak and have held opponents to 100 points or less in three of the outings.

One of those came against the lowly Portland Trail Blazers (112-84). However, the Knicks also stifled the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves 112-106 and Philadelphia 76ers 128-92 during the win streak.

Another big reason for the Knicks resurgence is OG Anunoby. The team is undefeated since trading for the forward at the end of December. He has been a huge add on the defensive end and bumped up the Knicks scoring.

He is an insane +111 in his five games with New York. He is the first player to ever post a +100 plus/minus in his first five games with a new team. He is also second in the NBA in plus/minus in January. The Knicks have five players in the top six of the category since the turn of the year.

The Knicks are not only winning but dominating. They have led in 211 of 240 minutes this month. New York's schedule is not too brutal moving forward in its next five games. The Knicks take on the Dallas Mavericks (22-16) and injured Orlando Magic (21-16). Mixed in are winnable games against the Memphis Grizzlies (14-23), Houston Rockets (18-17) and Washington Wizards (6-30).