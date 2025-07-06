No. 1 draft pick Cooper Flagg predicts his toughest challenge before rookie season

The Dallas Mavericks selected Cooper Flagg with the number one pick in this year's NBA draft. Flagg predicted his toughest challenge heading into his first season before his name was called by Adam Silver on June 25. He was introduced by the Mavs two days later and will wear the No. 32 jersey.

Speaking to The Athletic during the draft's red carpet, the green room rookies were asked about their toughest matchup when they start their pro careers in the NBA. Some answered players, such as Kyrie Irving and Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Flagg had a different answer.

"You know, I'll just say the Thunder in general," Flagg said. "You know, they're young. They got a lot of good pieces. So that's going to be a tough team to beat."

The OKC Thunder are the defending NBA champions, so Cooper Flagg knows he's going up against the best of the best. Flagg will face the Thunder four times next season since they are in the same division as the Dallas Mavericks. He'll get to compete with players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.

Dallas has had a pretty good couple of weeks, drafting Flagg and signing Kyrie Irving to a new three-year contract. The Mavs also brought in D'Angelo Russell on a two-year deal, serving as the team's starter while Irving recovers from a knee injury.

Dante Exum signed a one-year deal to remain in Dallas, with Spencer Dinwiddie taking his talents to Charlotte. The Mavs have also been linked to LeBron James, who is rumored to be on his way out of the LA Lakers at some point during the season.

Former NBA player highlights Cooper Flagg's need to improve his shooting

Former NBA player highlights Cooper Flagg's need to improve his shooting. (Photo: IMAGN)

Cooper Flagg's only weakness is shooting the ball with consistency at a higher level. He shot 38.5% from beyond the arc in his lone season at Duke, a very respectable percentage, but he only took 3.6 3-point shots per game.

That's not gonna cut it in the NBA, especially for a forward playing with a big man like Anthony Davis, according to Tim Legler.

"Alongside Anthony Davis and a rim-running center, you would love to have a three that can be comfortable out to 24 feet or catch and shoots and also get his own out to 24 feet off the dribble," Legler said on the DLLS Mavs Podcast. "Right now, he's got, I think, some mechanical issues that he's gotta iron out to get to that level."

Starts at 5:23.

Flagg could learn a thing about shooting from teammate Klay Thompson, who is considered one of the greatest shooters ever.

