"No. 1 of all time is LeBron James" - Terance Mann crowns Lakers' legend as GOAT for 'obvious' reason

LeBron James is considered one of the greatest players to ever play basketball, and LA Clippers guard Terance Mann agrees with this take. The NBA has had a plethora of talented players during its history, but James usually stands out as one of the greatest to do everything.

Choosing a player to be the GOAT isn't easy. But Mann has good points to defend his choice of the LA Lakers star as his GOAT player. Given that James has been playing in the league for 21 seasons, the Clippers guard gave a good reason for his decision-making process.

"No. 1 of all time is LeBron James," Mann said. "Why? I don't wanna get into why because it's just controversial. But at his age, at his years in the league right now, I think he’s making an obvious case of being the GOAT, let alone all the (NBA) Finals that he went to, let alone all the conference finals he went to in a row.

"All the different teammates he's had and done it. Going from team to team and doing the same things, having the same numbers, it's almost obvious at this point."

James' longevity has definitely given him an edge over other legends. No one in basketball history has been able to play at the top of their game while at 38 years of age. On top of that, he's brought titles to every team he's played for, even though most people like to point out his losing record in the finals.

Mavs coach jealous of LeBron James

LeBron James is a legend, and now in his 21st season, he hasn't shown any signs of slowing down. Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd shared how he's jealous of James' longevity. The Lakers star is close to turning 39 years old and still plays at a high level.

"Yeah, I’m jealous," Kidd said. "I’m for sure jealous of what he’s able to do at this point of his career. He looks like he’s 25 or 27, somewhere in between there.

"Listen, he looks great. But I think with the understanding of being around LeBron, he takes care of his body. Everybody talks about his body, but I think it’s more his mind. Just being young, he doesn’t feel old. He has a lot of energy, he loves the game of basketball, and he’s always out to prove that he can play at a high level or prove someone wrong. And he’s doing that right now. He might play to 50 if he wants."

With how LeBron has been playing this season, it'll be no surprise to see him still active on the court as he grows older.

