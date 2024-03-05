"No-brainer": Ty Lue affirms Doc Rivers' claims of playing catalyst to James Harden-Clippers trade

Last month, Doc Rivers said he catalyzed the LA Clippers’ early-season trade for star guard James Harden. Some were skeptical about the validity of Rivers’ story. However, Clippers coach Ty Lue recently affirmed it, highlighting how Rivers assured the franchise that acquiring the former MVP would work out despite outside skepticism.

The Clippers acquired Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers in a three-team deal on Nov. 1, months after he requested a trade over contract extension disputes. With the move, LA went all in on its veteran Big 3 of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Harden. However, the trade was deemed risky by many, given Harden’s reputation as a high-maintenance star.

According to Rivers, who was fired by the Sixers in May, he was consulted about the deal and encouraged LA to pull the trigger.

“I was the one, obviously, they consulted,” Doc Rivers told ClutchPoints. “They made calls and I was one of the guys who said it would be a great deal for them because I thought he fit them better than he would fit the Sixers team. I think he's a perfect fit there.”

Ahead of the Clippers’ road matchup against Rivers’ Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, Lue was asked if Rivers was consulted about LA’s deal for Harden. Lue concurred, citing Rivers’ strong approval of the trade.

“I talked to Doc a lot about the James situation and just getting his feedback, what he thought worked, what didn’t work,” Lue said.

“He just thought it would be a great trade for us. It was pretty much a no-brainer, getting a point guard who has won an MVP, won scoring titles, won assist titles. Like, he’s done it all, except for winning a championship.”

Notably, Rivers and Harden didn’t always see eye-to-eye during their time together in Philly. On ESPN’s “NBA Today” in October, the veteran coach described their relationship at the end of his Sixers tenure as “neutral” rather than “good.”

Shortly after, Rivers joked on “The Dan Patrick Show” that his “honest” relationship with Harden was probably the reason he got fired by Philly.

However, it appears that Rivers still has an appreciation for the 10-time All-Star’s talent and ability to help a contender.

Ty Lue says Doc Rivers was right about James Harden’s fit with Clippers

Later in Monday’s pregame interview, Ty Lue added that Doc Rivers was correct in his assessment of James Harden’s fit with LA. Lue highlighted how seamless Harden’s integration into the Clippers was and how he immediately made sacrifices for the betterment of the team.

“So, when we got James, he was willing to sacrifice,” Lue said.

“Running as many pick-and-rolls [as needed]. He’s become a better catch-and-shoot player because, with Kawhi and PG on the floor, he’s taking more catch-and-shoot 3s. So, he’s done everything we’ve asked, just to sacrifice and be willing to win. So, Doc said that from Day 1, and like I said, it was a great trade for us.”

Upon James Harden’s arrival in LA, the Clippers got off to a rough start. However, they have since rounded into form, becoming one of the NBA’s most lethal offenses.

The Clippers (39-21, fourth in the Western Conference) are 36-19 with Harden and look poised for a deep playoff run. They will look to make their first NBA Finals appearance in franchise history.

Through 55 games, Harden is averaging 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.9 blocks and 2.8 3-pointers per game on 44.6% shooting.

