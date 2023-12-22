"No Bs": Former Pistons player blames front office and coaches as Cade Cunningham gives bizarre answer

A dejected Cade Cunningham came to the post-game press conference after the Detroit Pistons lost to the Utah Jazz for their 25th consecutive loss for the 2023–24 season. The bizarre answers of the 2021 first overall pick have gone viral and it led some former Detroit players and Cunningham's teammates to come out to say what was wrong with the team.

Even after tallying 28 points, 10 assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block on 10-of-12 shooting, Cade Cunningham finds himself without many answers asked about the recent loss.

"We're not 2-26 bad. You know what I mean? No way are we that bad," said Cade Cunningham. "So, yes, I think we can turn it around. I think we can play a lot better brand of basketball than we're playing right now."

The video of Cade's comments went viral and was widely documented by the sports media. In one post of Bleacher Report featuring Cade Cunningham's post-game comments, former Pistons player Nerlens Noel made some juicy comments on why the Pistons are losing, which he pointed out to the front office and coaches.

"Good group of players - the front office was hurting them boys last year, No Bs," posted Noel.

LOOK: Nerlens Noel's throws a jab at the Pistons front office and coaches after their 25th consecutive loss

Nerlens Noel was a Pistons teammate of Cade Cunningham for 28 games

After his rookie season, the Detroit Pistons decided to surround Cade Cuningham by tapping veterans Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel as the veterans that will help the young players grow.

Coming from a trade with the Knicks alongside the Burks, Noel only played for the team for 23 games but was limited to only 10.9 minutes a night, averaging only 2.3 points and 2.6 rebounds.

The comments he made about the Pistons are very intriguing but the team at that time was coached by Dwyane Casey and he has not experienced playing for the new coaching staff formed by the team led by Monty Williams.

Team owner Tom Gores has been the owner of this Detroit franchise since 2011, after the passing of Bill Davidson. He hired former OKC Thunder GM Troy Weaver in 2019 to clean up the team and had a hand in getting Nerlens Noel onto the Detroit roster.

His contract was bought out by the Detroit Pistons and he signed a 10-day contract with the Brooklyn Nets and played there for only three games. Since then, the 28-year-old Noel has not played in an NBA game since the 2022–23 season.