"No bulls fan with a functioning brain thought they were gonna make it past the first round anyway" - Chicago Bulls get mercilessly slandered as they are sent home by Milwaukee Bucks

With the Chicago Bulls seeing their postseason dreams come to an end after their loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, NBA fans crowded Twitter to drag the Bulls through the mud.

After a season full of ups and downs, the Chicago Bulls have finally seen it all come to an end. Coming up short with a scoreline of 106-116 against the Bucks in Game 5, the Bulls were eliminated from the playoffs in the first-round.

Having been one of the most impressive teams early in the season, the Bulls were hit by waves of misfortune that saw their season gradually decline.

With the final nail in the coffin, the Bulls will head home disappointed. However, with NBA fans just showing up to the party, Twitter was abuzz with comments and tweets slandering Chicago.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Mark K @mkhoops One positive in the Bulls season being over: I never have to watch Tristan Thompson play for my team ever again. One positive in the Bulls season being over: I never have to watch Tristan Thompson play for my team ever again.

Piñata Farms 🪅 @pinatafarms Gentleman’s sweep, Milwaukee Bucks advance to the 2nd round and face the Celtics Gentleman’s sweep, Milwaukee Bucks advance to the 2nd round and face the Celtics https://t.co/EhwgoH9OZI

Iso @Isozzzz @WorldWideWob no bulls fan with a functioning brain thought they were gonna make it past the first round anyway @WorldWideWob no bulls fan with a functioning brain thought they were gonna make it past the first round anyway

buckets @buckets grayson allen whenever he plays the bulls grayson allen whenever he plays the bulls https://t.co/0l2Fh5BPto

sam 🫥 @fbl_sam Bulls fans was saying all year “what y’all gonna say if Derozan is good this year in the playoffs”….. Bulls fans was saying all year “what y’all gonna say if Derozan is good this year in the playoffs”….. https://t.co/gpeOdZDOt4

‏ @Original_Gio The Chicago Bulls won 1 more playoff game than the injured Lakers who all hated each other



The Lakers bad season is your teams best season in a decade The Chicago Bulls won 1 more playoff game than the injured Lakers who all hated each otherThe Lakers bad season is your teams best season in a decade https://t.co/nyMr46oshP

Joseph Flynn @ChinaJoeFlynn The big difference between the Knicks last year and the Bulls this year is that the Bulls paid 2 first-round picks for that first-round ass whooping The big difference between the Knicks last year and the Bulls this year is that the Bulls paid 2 first-round picks for that first-round ass whooping

Artūras Karnišovas Fan Club @arturasfanclub “I’ve never seen a team miss this many wide open looks” is probably the best way to describe the Bulls this series. Can’t buy a bucket. “I’ve never seen a team miss this many wide open looks” is probably the best way to describe the Bulls this series. Can’t buy a bucket.

As the curtains fall on the Chicago Bulls this season, it is difficult to deny the unfortunate circumstances that led to their early exit. After one of the most promising starts to the season, the Bulls continued to face bad luck right up till the end.

With DeMar DeRozan performing poorly for Game 5, the Bulls faced a severe lack of depth as their primary rotation players were out due to health issues.

Now that the season has come to an end, it will be interesting to see what adjustments the Bulls make to build upon their achievements this season.

The Chicago Bulls' misfortunes

Zach LaVine attempts to score on Joel Embiid

Several teams faced unfortunate events, but not many faced as many setbacks as the Chicago Bulls did this season. Viewed as one of the best teams in the league earlier in the season, the Bulls were potential playoff-contenders, if not title-contenders.

Featuring a high-octane offense run by Lonzo Ball, the Bulls were one of the most exciting offenses in the league considering the scoring duo of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.

With DeRozan having a career year with the Bulls, the side were also graced with solid role players such as Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams. Ergo, on paper, the Bulls were contenders.

As rapid as their rise was, things fell apart just as quickly.

Chicago was struck by injuries and health issues when the majority of their main rotation fell out of action. This resulted in the Bulls falling down the ranks of the East.

Heading into the playoffs, the Bulls were pitted against the reigning champions. Although Chicago did a good job of splitting the first two games, Milwaukee turned the tides almost immediately by taking a decisive 3-1 lead.

Heading into Game 5, the Chicago Bulls were struck with misfortune yet again as Zach LaVine entered health and safety protocols. Already shorthanded, the Bulls had little to no chance of winning.

Chicago has all the right pieces in place. The team has solid potential to build upon. But faced with some serious personnel decisions to be made, the Bulls will have their work cut out for them in the offseason.

