"No, he cannot" - Shaquille O'Neal doubts Chris Paul can help the Suns in Game 6

Chris Paul's absence from the Phoenix Suns rotation against the Denver Nuggets was a serious blow in Game 5. After injuring his groin in Game 2 of the Western Conference semi-finals, the Phoenix Suns had rallied to win back-to-back games. However, on May 9, the Denver Nuggets rallied back to take command of the series, defeating the Phoenix Suns 118-102 to take a 3-2 lead.

According to Shaquille O'Neal, however, Chris Paul's potential return for Game 6 won't be enough to help the Phoenix Suns turn their series around.

"No he cannot [help the Suns]...If you look at him in warmups, he's running this way," O'Neal said. "When you have a groin pull, running forward [isn't an issue]. You gotta go sideways. And not only that, you gotta guard Jamal Murray in the pick-and-roll at full speed."

With or without Chris Paul in the lineup, the Phoenix Suns will be facing a win-or-go-home situation in Game 6. So, while Chris Paul could undoubtedly help the Phoenix Suns' offense due to his playmaking and shot creation, Phoniex will need to trust his defense.

Chris Paul has participated in seven playoff games so far this year. During those games, the veteran guard is averaging 12.4 points, 7.4 assists, and 5.0 rebounds while shooting the rock at a 46% clip from two-point range and 32.1% clip from three.

Still, it will be interesting to see whether Chris Paul's return to the rotation helps the Phoenix Suns tie their series back up at 3-3.

Kendrick Perkins rips Deandre Ayton following loss

Being tasked with guarding Nikola Jokic is never an easy task. Yet, Deandre Ayton has struggled to guard the Denver Nuggets' star big man more than most expected. As such, Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams has been giving Jock Landale additional minutes in the rotation.

Following the Phoenix Suns' latest loss, former NBA champion turned ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins shared his thoughts on Deandre Ayton's performance:

"Ayton so damn soft," Perkins Tweeted. "He's not even trying to deny the damn pass at the elbow or pressure Jokic. Those are the little things that can help your teammates out man. Damn."

Ayton has struggled to make an impact for the Phoenix Suns on both sides of the court throughout this series. He even stormed out of the arena before the media could enter the players' locker rooms after game three. Yet, while Ayton has been struggling, Jock Landale has been impressive.

While he's not lighting up the box score, Landale is playing team-centric basketball and allowing the Suns to play at a pace that suits their style. In Game 5, Landale went 2-of-4 from the field and hit one of his two free throws, earning himself five points. The young big man also recorded four rebounds.

The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets will face off in Game 6 on Thursday, May 11. Should Jokic and the Nuggets win, they will progress to the Western Conference Finals.

While Kevin Durant and Devin Booker will need to will their team to back-to-back victories if they want to progress any further in the playoffs this season.

