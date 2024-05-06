"No chance": Former NBA player gives JJ Redick hard hitting reality check amid Lakers coaching gig rumors 

A few years removed from his playing days, JJ Redick's name has started to pop up in coaching rumors. One former player recently gave his take on why Redick isn't a good fit for the LA Lakers, the most recent vacancy in the Western Conference.

After being knocked out by the Denver Nuggets in the first round, the Lakers parted ways with Darvin Ham. Among the candidates to surface in reports is Redick. Since retiring, the longtime sharpshooter has explored a career as a TV analyst and podcaster.

On the "Run It Back" show, Lou Williams said that he feels JJ Redick isn't the best fit for the Lakers as coach.

"There's no chance that JJ Redick is going to be able to command that locker room," Williams said. "Him and LeBron can sit there and drink wine together and break down plays, but it's a little different when you got 20,000 people screaming at you."

Williams is referncing how Redick and LeBron James have teamed up to start their own podcast. A few weeks back, the two put out their first episode of "Mind the Game."

Former NBA player tosses out crazy JJ Redick-LA Lakers coaching theory

All the reporting on the LA Lakers' coaching job has named JJ Redick as a name to watch. That led to a former NBA player throwing out a crazy conspiracy theory regarding the longtime 3-point specialist and his recent venture.

On Gilbert Arena's podcast, Rashad McCants gave his thoughts on Redick and LeBron's show. He feels thata the two came together in an attempt to groom him as the next coach of the Lakers. McCants feels that's why "Mind the Game" is so heavily focused on the X's and O's of today's NBA.

It's worth noting that Redick has an interest in coaching. A few weeks ago, he interviewed for the Charlotte Hornets' vacancy. On "The Pivot," Redick touched on the what if of his eventually breaking into coaching.

"I've been very open about this. I have a desire to coach in the NBA," Redick said. "I can't say a when and I can't say a definite it's going to happen."

While Redick might not have any coaching experience, he's more than qualified to make this kind of jump. For starters, he played in the league for 15 years. Since retiring in 2021, he has still been close to the game. Between his podcast and TV appearance, Redick is quite tapped in to the NBA.

All these factors considering, coaching a team like the Lakers first would be an extremely tough gig. We just saw how quickly a first-time coach can get eaten up under the bright lights in LA.