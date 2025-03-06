"No dignity just going for clicks": Fans flame Kendrick Perkins for ranking Steph Curry, Luka Doncic below $104,000,000 star in top 5 PGs list

Kendrick Perkins revealed his list of the top five point guards in the NBA on Wednesday. The one-time NBA champion surprised many fans by ranking Jalen Brunson, who is on a two-year, $104,000,000 contract, ahead of superstars Steph Curry and Luka Doncic.

Perkins' list placed MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at No. 1, followed by Brunson, Curry, Doncic and Cade Cunningham in that order.

Fans were not happy with the former NBA player's rankings and made their opinions clear. Several social media users criticized Perkins for placing Brunson above Steph Curry and Luka Doncic.

"No dignity just going for clicks," a fan commented.

"@KendrickPerkins please tell me your logic as to why you think Brunson is still better than Steph," commented another fan.

"I love Jalen Brunson and think he's a terrific point guard, but he's not on my team over Luka or Cade, again Brunson is a terrific point guard an amazing competitor and I understand the logic on why he's top 5, but even the Knicks would rather have Luka or Cade on their team to win a championship," a fan wrote.

"No way bro put “Brunson” over Luka and Curry," wrote another fan.

"Kendrick Perkins shouldn't be ranking anything other than breakfast burritos," a fan said.

"Yoo! Steph, Luka at the top kendrick needs to chill a bit," said another fan.

Jalen Brunson is having an excellent season

Jalen Brunson is having an outstanding season with the New York Knicks. His consistent performance has been a key factor in the team's rise to third place in the Eastern Conference with a 40-21 record. Brunson's remarkable play also earned him a second All-Star selection this year.

The former Dallas Mavericks guard is averaging 26.1 points per game on 49.0% shooting from the field, including 38.8% from 3-point range. In addition to his impressive scoring, Brunson is contributing 3.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.0 steal per game.

