"No disrespect but Federline over me is nasty" - Kevin Durant gets salty at co-host for snubbing him on Mount Rushmore of Kevin’s

When he isn't leading the charge for the Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant is known to engage with fans and critics on social media. The former MVP recently clapped back at someone for leaving him off a very specific Mount Rushmore.

Earlier this week, Eddie Gonzalez was asked to pick his Mount Rushmore of people named Kevin. As he shares a podcast with KD, most would expect him to name the NBA superstar. However, Gonzalez admitted that Durant just missed the cut when picking his four Kevins.

After seeing this list, Kevin Durant later chimed in with his thoughts. He took it as disrespect to see someone like Kevin Federline be picked over him.

Federline was a famous dancer and actor during the 2000's. He is most known for being married to famous pop star Britney Spears. The two met when he was a backup dancer for her and evenutally got divorced after two years of being together.

Aside from his dancing career, Federline also gained fame during a minor stint with WWE. He appeared on television over a series of months, mainly getting into minor scuffles with John Cena.

When they aren't getting into it on social media, Kevin Durant and Eddie Gonzalez can be heard on "The ETCs" podcast. On the show, they cover all things sports, music, and entertainment.

Kevin Durant once mades a Mount Rushmore list of his own

While he wasn't on Gonzalez's list of best Kevins, Kevin Durant did make the cut on a different Mount Rushmore. During his time with the Brooklyn Nets, the superstar forward was asked to name the best players at his position.

Durant clearly made the cut on this list, so he only had to pick three other names. Alongside him he chose LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, and Larry Bird.

Throughout NBA history, there have been countless elite players at the small forward position. However, this group is arguably among some of the top talents ever.

Aside from his position, LeBron is in the coversation for one of the greatest players ever. The LA Lakers star is still going strong in year 21 and has achieved incredible feats. His most notable accomplishment came last season, when he pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list.

Injuries have plauged his career, but at his peak, Leonard was one of the top small forwards in the game. He is a two-time champion, two-time Finals MVP, and two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Bird was one of the top stars of the 1980s, and certainly belongs in the conversation for best small forwards ever. Along with being a three-time league MVP, he led the Boston Celtics to three championships during his 13-year career. Bird was named Finals MVP in two of the three championship victories.

