"No disrespect to Joel Embiid, Joker, Kevin Durant" - Charles Barkley believes former DPOY winner is outright the best player in NBA right now

During a segment on "NBAonTNT," former MVP Charles Barkley voiced his opinion that Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the NBA. Barkley stated:

"Series is about matchups, and I'm saying ok Giannis.... Listen, if I hear anybody else talk about Giannis not being the best basketball player in the world, we should get em off TV."

Barkley has never been one to shy away from the spotlight, and has once again made headlines.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been at the peak of his powers since 2019, winning two MVP awards, along with a Finals MVP. He, of course, also won the 2021 championship.

Antetokounmpo has most definitely been a top three player since the turn of the decade. Considering the accolades the forward has earned within this short span of time, it's hard to disagree with Charles Barkley. Barkley said:

"This dude's the best basketball player in the world, and I'm willing to say by far. No disrespect to Joel Embiid, Joker, Kevin Durant.

"This guy is the best basketball player, and we have started taking him for granted, because he won back-to-back MVPs, and then he won a championship. This guy is incredible."

Whether Antetokounmpo is the best is up for debate. Analysts and peers alike could have a difference in opinion, based on their metrics and criteria. However, to pretend he isn't in the top three would be folly.

Charles Barkley and his wide range of opinions

Charles Barkley: Capital One's The Match.

Charles Barkley has been the face of multiple headlines for his scorching hot takes and ruthless judgment of players and their performances. While many believe that Barkley has earned this right thanks to his decorated career, there are some who believe he is too critical and harsh.

Barkley, who in his own right was the best player for stretches during his career, can absolutely provide his opinion on the subject. With Antetokounmpo's dominance, Barkley couldn't be more right in his viewpoint of the 'Greek Freak.'

The conversation for the best player has always been up in the air, with everyone having their own opinion based on statistics and impact.

Regardless of who the best player in basketball is right now, there's one aspect every fan will agree on. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid and LeBron James comprise the league's top five players.

