"No disrespect to you Steph": Kyrie Irving bets Stephen Curry losing to Sabrina Ionescu at NBA All-Star 3-point showdown 

During NBA All-Star weekend, Sabrina Ionescu will partake in an event that has never been done before. After posting a perfect score in the WNBA three-point contest last year, she will be taking on Steph Curry in a three-point shootout.

This event will be separate from the NBA three-point contest, as Curry and Ionescu are squaring off just against each other. Originally, they were going to shoot from their respective three-point lines. However, Ionescu has stated she is willing to shoot from the NBA line.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Leading up to this event, countless NBA players have been asked who will win this first-ever showdown. Kyrie Irving is among the most recent to speak on it, picking Sabrina Ionescu over the Golden State Warriors star.

"I'm pulling for Sabrina," Irving said. "No disrespect to you Steph, I love you big bro. But same time, she got the record man."

Irving is in the midst of his first full season with the Dallas Mavericks. He's missed significant time due to various injuries, but when healthy, is playing at an All-Star level. Irving's averages currently sit at 25.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Also read: "I’m taking Sabrina" - Kevin Durant changes his stance on NBA All-Star shootout contest winner after Steph Curry labels him as 'instigator'

Steph Curry praises Sabrina Ionescu leading up to three-point battle

In less than a week, Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu will square off in their three-point battle. Despite being competitors soon, the two-time MVP had nothing but praise for the WNBA star.

While speaking to reporters, Curry was asked his thoughts about Ionescu. He stated that she continues to pave a way for herself in the league and that she has limitless potential with her craft.

"She's starting to pave her way as a WNBA All-Star and got her first finals appearance," Curry said. "Sky is the limit for her and what she can do on the court in terms of her impact in the game."

Expand Tweet

Sabrina Ionescu was drafted No. 1 overall in 2020 to the New York Liberty, but played just three games her rookie season because of injury. Since then, she has been a star-level talent in the WNBA.

Ionescu has been named an All-Star in each of the last two seasons. This year, she averaged 17.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.0 steals. Ionescu helped lead the Liberty to the finals this year, but things did not go their way. They ended up losing the series 3-1 to Kelsey Plum and the Las Vegas Aces.

Now in the offseason, the rising star will test herself by taking on arguably the greatest three-point shooter in history. Ionescu finished this season shooting just under 45% from beyond the arc for the Liberty.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!