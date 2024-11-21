"No more freethinking on the fly" - NBA fans call out Paul Pierce over "small-time school" take on Dalton Knecht

Paul Pierce didn’t think Dalton Knecht could help what the LA Lakers are trying to accomplish this season. The 2008 NBA champ with the Boston Celtics said so in the “Undisputed” show with co-hosts Keyshawn Johnson and Skip Bayless after Knecht was drafted. Pierce added that from Tennessee, which he considered a “small-time school,” the jump to the Lakers would be hard on Knecht.

A fan on X, formerly Twitter, brought back that video following the rookie’s explosive game on Tuesday against the Utah Jazz. Knecht scored a career-high 37 points on 12-for-16 shooting, including 9-for-12 from deep. The former Tennessee star’s nine triples tied the record for most 3-pointers by a rookie in a single game.

Fans reacted to Paul Pierce’s take after LA picked Dalton Knecht in the 2024 NBA draft:

“@paulpierce34 just stick to the cue cards and script. No more freethinking on the fly.”

@DonJamesSports said:

“Y’all told me cause he was a HOF player in the nba and PLAYED THE game so he’s supposed to know ball though lmao”

@FoolsGoldChain added:

“@paulpierce34 pooped his pants during a Celtics game. Faked an injury and asked to be wheeled off the court to save embarrassment. But this take might be even more embarrassing.”

One fan commented:

“@paulpierce34 Known clown”

Another fan said:

“I’d like to hear what he says now”

Paul Pierce called Tennessee a “small-time school” but the Volunteers have produced multiple NBA players over the years. Grant Williams, Jaden Springer, Tobias Harris and Josh Richardson are currently in the league. Retired NBA players who went to Tennessee include Bernard King, Allan Houston and Dale Ellis.

Dalton Knecht showed Pierce that his talents could translate to the pros if given the opportunity. LA Lakers coach JJ Redick has given the rookie extended minutes and the sharpshooting guard has delivered.

Paul Pierce thought the LA Lakers should have packaged Dalton Knecht in a trade

On a scale between 1 to 10, Paul Pierce graded the LA Lakers’ decision to draft Dalton Knecht a 7. He thought Lakers GM Pelinka had more pressing needs to address instead of drafting the former Tennessee star. Pierce added that he would have given his old rivals a 10 if they had picked Zach Edey, who went to the Memphis Grizzlies at No. 9.

Pierce continued to weigh in on the Lakers drafting Knecht on the June 27 episode:

(3:20 mark)

“I look at this as a potential trade piece. He is a guy who has some value, who can help some teams, but I’m not sure if he can help the Lakers, based on what the Lakers are trying to get accomplished. You can possibly use him as a trade piece for another superstar.”

Pelinka and Redick stuck with Knecht and the Lakers are humming on offense with the rookie in the lineup.

