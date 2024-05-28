"No goat don't support the Celtics" - Fans react to LeBron James congratulating Jaylen Brown for ECF MVP win

Fans reacted to LeBron James congratulating Jaylen Brown for winning the Larry Bird MVP after helping the Boston Celtics advance to their 23rd NBA Finals. Brown was instrumental in helping the Celtics sweep the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals.

In a tweet, James greeted the Celtics All-Star after leading the Celtics to their second NBA Finals berth in two years. He even called Brown a young king and gave him a salute for another accomplishment.

"@FCHWPO !!! (Jaylen Brown) Keep going Young 👑! RESPECT!," James wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Fans are divided by LeBron James' post because he's always open about his disdain for the Boston Celtics and their fanbase. However, it's not surprising to see him give support to his fellow players.

"No goat don't support the Celtics," one fan claimed.

"You don't want to see Kyrie get another ring?" another fan asked.

"Bron, come on. You're on the Lakers and tweeting praise for a Celtic. Put 2 and 2 together. You can't do that," a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

While some LA Lakers fans are upset that LeBron James congratulated a Boston Celtics player, it gave others the opportunity to recruit the four-time NBA champion. James will likely be a free agent at the end of the season although he's still favored to re-sign with the Lakers.

"Hello. Please link up with KD in Phoenix. Maybe get CP3 down there too," a fan pleaded.

"We saving a spot for you and Bronny in the summer don't worry," a Celtics fan replied.

"Lebron to the Celtics confirmed smfh," another fan assumed.

LeBron James could have won multiple Larry Bird MVP trophies

The NBA introduced the Larry Bird and Magic Johnson MVP trophies in 2022 to honor the best player in the Eastern and Western Conference finals, respectively. Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler and Jaylen Brown are the latest winners of the Larry Bird MVP trophy.

If the award existed in the 2000s, LeBron James would have won multiple Larry Bird MVP trophies for his performances in the Eastern Conference finals. He would have won it in 2007, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014 with the Miami Heat.

James could have also won the Magic Johnson MVP award in 2020 with the LA Lakers although Anthony Davis had a legitimate shot of winning it as well. "The King" likely wants to add another championship to his trophy cabinet, but it's unclear if he will be returning to Hollywood next season.

The four-time NBA MVP is set to become a free agent this offseason and was recently linked to several teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and the New York Knicks.