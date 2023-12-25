During his 11-year career in the NBA, Gilbert Arenas heard all kinds of conversations from patrons sitting courtside. The former All-Star recently detailed one of the more absurd things he heard from someone during a game.

While on his podcast, "No Chill," Arenas discussed an incident involving disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein being courtside at a playoff game. After Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry walked by the group of "four, five white dudes," Arenas claimed that Weinstein allegedly implied that they had intimate relations to get a part in a movie.

"They were talking about, 'Oh now she acting like she don't know us, she wasn't saying that when she needed that part,'" Arenas said. "Every single one of them hit. I was like, no, not Halle ... Damn, they got the Berry."

Weinstein was a longtime film producer in Hollywood but was later found out to be a part of a major sex scandal that resulted in him becoming a convicted sex offender. The news broke in 2017 when the New York Times put out a report that over a dozen women came forward and accused Weinstein of sexually assaulting them.

Who was Gilbert Arenas playing for when he heard this conversation?

Gilbert Arenas claimed he was at a playoff game when he heard this alleged conversation. While his NBA career was going on at the time, he was there as a patron. The three-time All-Star did not make his playoff debut until the following year.

After spending the first two years of his career with the Golden State Warriors, Arenas went to the Washington Wizards in 2003. The season he refers to in his Weinstein story was his first with his new team. This is when he'd begin his breakout to being one of the top guards in the league for a brief period.

In the 2003-2004 season, Arenas averaged 19.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.9 steals. He won Most Improved Player the year prior, and his performance this season would lead to bigger accolades.

The following season, Gilbert Arenas upped his production even more. He ended the year with averages of 25.5 points and 5.1 assists en route to his first All-Star selection. 2005 would also mark the first time he'd get to play in the postseason.

Arenas faced off against the Chicago Bulls in his playoff debut. The Wizards won the series in six games, with the star guard averaging 23.0 points and 6.5 assists. Their run would end in the following round at the hands of the Miami Heat.

Gilbert Arenas went on to play in the NBA for a few more years before retiring in 2012.