"No homo" - LaMelo Ball's NSFW comment steals spotlight after Hornets stun Bucks in thriller

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets slapped the Milwaukee Bucks with their ninth loss of the 2024-25 NBA season. It was a tight matchup, with the Hornets ultimately getting the 115-114 win with Ball making the game-winning free throws.

Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't have the best ending to the game, missing several shots that could have secured his team the win. After the final buzzer, Ball turned a lot of heads with his explanation of the defense his team applied to Antetokounmpo.

“We loaded up — no homo. That's what we wanted, put a hand up and then live with the results," Ball said.

Giannis Antetokounmpo re-entered the game with 5:48 remaining in the fourth quarter. After finishing an alley-oop off Andre Jackson Jr.'s assist, things got rough for the 2021 NBA champion. He missed a 19-foot jumper with 4:45 left on the clock, missed an 18-foot jumper at 3:04 and lost possession of the ball to Miles Bridges at 2:46.

Despite grabbing a defensive rebound and assisting Pat Connaughton twice in the final minute of the game, Antetokounmpo committed a personal foul against LaMelo Ball. The guard made both free throw attempts to give his team the 115-114 advantage.

In the final possession of the game, Antetokounmpo attempted an 18-foot step-back jumper and missed it, with the Hornets grabbing the rebound to end the game.

Former NBA player said LaMelo Ball has been better than Bucks star this season

Before helping the Hornets beat the Bucks with his 26 points, LaMelo Ball had already claimed a little victory over one of Doc Rivers' players. According to former NBA guard Brandon Jennings, Ball is having a better season than Damian Lillard.

"The first 10 games, he's top five right now," Jennings said on Monday. "And I'm on record saying that right now, and Dame's been hooping too, but he's better than Dame right now."

Ball was averaging 29.4 points and 6.2 assists when Jennings made a case for the former No. 3 overall pick while Lillard posted 26.0 ppg and 6.6 apg for the struggling Bucks.

The Hornets improved to a 5-7 record after the win over the Bucks, who dropped to 4-9.

