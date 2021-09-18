"No, I'm not done" - 7-time All-Star Joe Johnson is still hopeful of making an NBA comeback

Joe Johnson is not an easily forgettable NBA name. After all, he was one of the most ruthless scorers from 2005-06 to 2011-12. The seven-time All-Star, at the peak of his career in the 2006-07 regular season, averaged 25 points, 4.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Joe Johnson is still hopeful of making an NBA comeback

In a recent interview with TMZ, the former Atlanta Hawks star shared his desire and hopes to play in the NBA again. When asked if he has given up on the NBA, Johnson had the following to say:

"No, I am not done. We'll see what happens here."

Johnson's career began in 2001 after he was selected by the Boston Celtics as the 10th overall pick. He was traded to the Phoenix Suns after only 48 games with the Celts. As the Suns' shooting guard, he became a reliable scorer averaging 16.7 points, 4.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game in his third regular season in the league. The averages were a major upgrade from his numbers with the Boston Celtics.

🏀Hawks Fan TV @HawksFanTV Throwback Thursday: 🕰



On this day in 2005, the Atlanta Hawks acquired soon to be 7x All Star, Joe Johnson!



Shoutout to one of the Hawks legends in ISO JOE! 🔥



On this day in 2005, the Atlanta Hawks acquired soon to be 7x All Star, Joe Johnson!



Shoutout to one of the Hawks legends in ISO JOE! 🔥 https://t.co/vH9V8on7Eq

However, Johnson became a truly formidable player only after his trade to the team based out of Atlanta. As a Hawk, the 2001-02 All-Rookie team member led his team to 5 consecutive playoffs. In fact, Johnson appeared in thirteen playoffs series until his retirement.

After his incredible run with the Hawks, Johnson played for the Brooklyn Nets for three seasons before moving to the Miami Heat, Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets. He was ultimately waived by the Detroit Pistons, a not-so-perfect conclusion to his career.

Iso's seven seasons with the Hawks were incredible for him. He averaged 20.9 points, 5.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds during those seven seasons.

The Hawks' No. 2 now plays in the Big3, a basketball league started by the hip-hop artist Ice Cube. The Big3 league was established in 2017 as a 3-on-3 tournament, and has seen many former NBA players including Allen Iverson and Lamar Odoms play in it.

Also Read

Bleacher Report NBA @BR_NBA



Iso Joe and coach Lisa Leslie win the Big3 Championship 🏆



(via

Joe Johnson FTW
Iso Joe and coach Lisa Leslie win the Big3 Championship 🏆
(via @CBSSports



Iso Joe and coach Lisa Leslie win the Big3 Championship 🏆



(via @CBSSports)

https://t.co/KyXmqlGt7S

Joe Johnson is a 2-time MVP in this 3-on-3 league and won his most recent award in 2021. His love and passion for basketball remains as strong as ever and he clearly wishes to play in the world's premier basketball league again.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee