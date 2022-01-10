"No Kevin, no gold" - Gregg Popovich on Kevin Durant's importance during 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Team USA won the gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics men's basketball tournament, with Kevin Durant leading them to victory. Many were cautious about expecting great things from them, following their poor display in the friendlies leading up to the Olympics. However, they managed to turn things around in the competition.

Team USA's Olympic campaign got off to a slow start, losing their first game to France. While also seeing a 25-game winning streak since 2004 snapped in the process. However, after that defeat Kevin Durant made sure the team never lost another game in the competition.

According to ESPN NBA reporter Nick Friedell, former U.S. national team head coach Gregg Popovich believes they could not have done it without Kevin Durant. Friedell tweeted:

"Gregg Popovich summed up what it was like coaching Kevin Durant at the Tokyo Olympics: 'No Kevin, no gold.'"

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has since taken over as the head coach of the U.S. men's basketball team. Which means 2020 was Popovich's last dance. The San Antonio Spurs head coach went out with a bang, ensuring Team USA's continued dominance by winning a fourth consecutive gold medal at the Olympics.

Kevin Durant is having an MVP caliber season

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant returned to action during the 2020-21 season after missing the entire 2019-20 campaign due to an Achilles injury. Nonetheless, he remained one of the most efficient scorers upon his return, leading the Brooklyn Nets to the Eastern Conference semi-finals. Popovich earlier stated that he was ready to beg KD to commit to Team USA if he had said no.

So far this season, Kevin Durant has been the standout player for the Nets and has had to will them to victories every other night, especially in Kyrie Irving's absence. Durant is the leading scorer this season, averaging 29.9 points in 33 games played.

Durant ranks second on the latest NBA MVP rankings and is one of the favorites to win the award. He currently trails Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is having an incredible campaign on both ends of the floor.

Although the Nets lost to Giannis and the Bucks two nights ago, they bounced back against the Spurs earlier today in an early tip-off. Kevin Durant registered a game-high 28 points, adding four rebounds and six assists.

It was a close game that was ultimately on the final possession. Nets rookie Cam Thomas hit a clutch floater following a pass from Durant, who had drawn a double team. Nicolas Claxton then went on to block a three-point attempt with less than two seconds on the clock to guarantee a narrow 121-119 OT victory against the Spurs.

Edited by David Nyland