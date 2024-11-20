"No loyalty": Suns announcer Eddie Johnson fires no-holds-barred reply to LeBron James' ex-teammate over viral 'ruined NBA' remarks

Former NBA player and Phoenix Suns commentator Eddie Johnson took issue with Iman Shumpert's comments about LeBron James. Shumpert turned a lot of heads after saying Tuesday that James ruined the NBA, not Steph Curry.

Johnson responded to Shumpert's words on X (formerly Twitter), calling him out for making that type of comment about somebody who carried him to an NBA championship.

"No loyalty also is ripping the very guy that gave a spotlight to your career by carrying you and that 3.3 points a game during the title run in 2015-16! People forget don’t they. Podcast heaven."

Shumpert said LeBron James was the one who ruined the association by making it look cool to team up with other stars in order to win championships as James did in Miami at the start of the 2010s.

"Has Steph [Curry] ruined the game? Because I also was asked this and I said 'the person who ruined all of this was [LeBron James]."

"[LeBron James] went to Miami [Heat]. Now everybody thinking like it's cool, y'all could team up. Now you create the three-headed snake out of Steph Curry now. Once they beat us [Cleveland Cavaliers], the two-pointer was gone. If you really break it down... it's our fault. ... If we didn't lose that first championship, who's shooting threes?" Shumpert said.

James hasn't responded to these comments and he's unlikely to do so.

LeBron James announces break from social media

After sharing a message from Kevin Durant's agent criticizing the way the NBA is covered, James announced he would be taking a break from social media Wednesday.

"And with that said I’ll holla at y’all! Getting off social media for the time being. Y’all take care ✌🏾👑," James tweeted.

It's unclear if the coverage around Bronny James, potential retirement, or comments like Shumpert's pushed LeBron James to make this decision. He's not the first NBA-related star to make a similar announcement, as Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union announced she would be leaving X too last week.

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers boast a 10-4 record under first-year coach JJ Redick. James has played at a high level, leading this squad to the third spot in the Western Conference standings as of this writing.

