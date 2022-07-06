"No matter what they would accomplish, it would rob Steph Curry of his legacy once again" - NBA analyst explains why Steph Curry would not want Kevin Durant back in Golden State

Steph Curry secured his legacy by winning his fourth championship and first NBA Finals MVP trophy. Curry also proved he could lead the Golden State Warriors to a title without Kevin Durant. With Durant being linked to the Warriors, an NBA analyst thinks Curry does not want Durant back in Golden State.

On "Speak For Yourself," Marcellus Wiley of Fox Sports said that Curry's legacy would diminish if Durant returns to the Warriors. Wiley explained that if Curry is serious about being in the top ten of all time conversation, he should not entertain a reunion with Durant.

"No matter what they would accomplish, it would rob Steph Curry of his legacy once again," Wiley said. ... "We don't need KD right now because we just won, and Steph, you certainly doesn't need KD on their team because you're sitting on top right now. Why would you ever want to share that space in terms of legacy?"

He continued:

"His legacy hangs in the balance in terms of his greatness. We know he's great, and he should be higher as most would vote, but it's not. If you bring KD back, no matter what ya'll accomplish, all it's going to do is keep you plateaued or even regress."

Curry redeemed himself with an incredible postseason run that culminated with his fourth ring and first NBA Finals MVP. The greatest shooter of all time, in the process, entered the discussion for the all-time top ten players list.

The talk of Curry's legacy somehow affected how some people viewed Durant's. Durant was supposed to win a championship with the Brooklyn Nets, but they failed in the last two years. The turmoil in Brooklyn reached boiling point last week when Durant requested a trade.

Steph Curry, Warriors stars open to Kevin Durant reunion

Andre Iguodala, Klay Thompson, Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant

The Golden State Warriors were suddenly linked with possibly acquiring Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets.

Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic reported that Warriors stars spoke with Durant about the possibility of a reunion. However, Thompson added that a deal was highly unlikely, as the Warriors are confident about their current roster.

Despite losing key role players in free agency, the Warriors are built to defend their championship next season. Steph Curry would still be the best shooter in the league, while Klay Thompson enters the offseason healthy. Draymond Green would still have his basketball IQ even if his athletecism diminishes.

Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole are expected to have even bigger roles next season. The same can be said for their young prospects, such as James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. The loss of Gary Payton II could sting, but Golden State has already signed Donte DiVincenzo as his replacement.

