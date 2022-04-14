“No matter what LeBron did, he was going to get killed” - Nick Wright on LeBron James not pursuing the scoring title

On his show, What's Wright? Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright spoke about how LeBron James' scoring title dilemma was a no-win situation. Wright claims he would have been bashed had he gone after it, or lambasted for not pursuing it. Wright said:

"This is one of those - heads you lose, tails I win. No matter what LeBron did, they were going to kill him. And if LeBron had played in the final two games, people would have crushed him."

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was criticized for not pursuing the scoring title. He was embroiled in a neck-and-neck battle with Joel Embiid until the final few games of the season.

James decided to sit out the final three games of the regular season due to ankle injuries, after the Lakers were eliminated from making the Play-In tournament. Joel Embiid ultimately ran away with the scoring title after several incredible performances.

What’s Wright? with Nick Wright @WhatsWrightShow



— "No matter what LeBron did, he was going to get crushed for it. It's one of those — heads you lose, tails I win — he had no chance." @getnickwright on LeBron missing the final 2 games of the season and not pursuing the NBA scoring title: "No matter what LeBron did, he was going to get crushed for it. It's one of those — heads you lose, tails I win — he had no chance."— @getnickwright on LeBron missing the final 2 games of the season and not pursuing the NBA scoring title: https://t.co/u5LGwZgSYb

Should LeBron James have gone for the scoring title?

James in action against the Washington Wizards.

LeBron James, at age 37 and in his 19th season, played at an MVP-caliber level and was the LA Lakers' only beacon of hope.

He averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. He shot 52.4% from the field, including 35.9% from beyond the arc, and 75.6% from the free-throw line. He recorded six triple-doubles and 21 double-doubles.

With the Lakers confirmed to not make the Play-In tournament, the only thing James was fighting for was the scoring title. However, given that he has suffered serious knee and ankle injuries throughout the season, he decided not to pursue the scoring title.

StatMuse @statmuse LeBron James had his first 50-point game when he was 20 years, 80 days old.



He had his last 50-piece when he was 37 years, 65 days old.



LeBron’s prime has lasted for 16 years, 11 months, 13 days.

It is also only a matter of time before James eclipses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's long-standing career scoring record.

Abdul-Jabbar retired with 38,387 points in 1989. James has 37,062 points. Had he captured the scoring title in his 19th season in the league, that would have been another feather in his cap when it comes to the GOAT debate.

It is even more remarkable when you consider the fact that the Lakers constantly changed their starting five throughout the season.

LeBron James will also, in all likelihood, finish ranked in the top five in almost every major statistical category. These statistical pursuits will help him strengthen his case for being the greatest of all time, as James' longevity is unmatched.

Edited by Adam Dickson

LIVE POLL Q. Should LeBron James have gone for the scoring title? Yes No 0 votes so far