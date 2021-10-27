"No matter how much of a big deal we try to make it, a foul is a foul" - James Harden shares his take on the new rule changes by the NBA

Brooklyn Nets superstar James Harden has spoken up about the recent rule changes in the NBA.

A number of rule changes have been introduced in the league over the years. One of the latest adjustments puts offensive players at a massive disadvantage when it comes to drawing fouls. The likes of James Harden, Trae Young and Stephen Curry are the players most impacted by the new foul-baiting regulations.

According to the new rules, offensive players can no longer charge at a defender in order to create an opportunity to get fouled and head to the free-throw line.

James Harden was recently asked if the latest rule changes have impacted the way he plays. He responded:

"It's still basketball at the end of the day. No matter how much of a big deal we try to make it, a foul is a foul."

"I feel like we're putting too much emphasis on rules, or not even rules, just certain people... It's bigger than that, I just gotta play better."

James Harden's Brooklyn Nets are off to a slow start in the 2021-22 NBA season

The Brooklyn Nets have gotten off to a slow start this season, and James Harden has struggled to get going at a consistent level.

After four matches, Harden is currently averaging 17.3 points per game while shooting just 36.4% from the floor.

The 32-year-old has been one of the most electric offensive weapons in the NBA in recent years. However, no matter how talented a player is, slow starts are fairly common in the league. That's just the way the game is.

It's going to take a little bit of time for James Harden to get rid of the "muscle memory" that has successfully helped him draw fouls over the years. However, it won't be long before he finds his groove and starts to light up the scoring column again.

