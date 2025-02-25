"No Mercy" - Air Jordan fuels Luka Doncic to go full throttle for Lakers in 'revenge game' against Mavericks with latest ad

The LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks contest on Tuesday will pit Luka Doncic against his former team for the first time. This game is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated games of the season as fans can't wait to see what the Slovenian star will do against his old squad.

Even the Jordan Brand got in on the hype as they posted an ad ahead of the matchup. The ad depicted someone replacing the license plate of a car, changing it from Texas to California plates. The number on the plate was Doncic's number 77.

The ad ended with a four-word message that indicated how Doncic was going to perform against his former team.

"Full Tank. No Mercy," the Jordan ad said.

The last time Luka Doncic played for the Dallas Mavericks was on Christmas Day against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He ended up exiting that game early and was later diagnosed with a left calf strain. He played only 16 minutes and registered 14 points, five rebounds and two assists.

He went on to miss every single Mavs game until Jan. 31. At the beginning of February, league insider Shams Charania announced the shocking news that Luka Doncic had been traded to the LA Lakers. So far, Doncic has played in four games for his new team.

Luka Doncic is coming off his best game as a member of the LA Lakers

Luka Doncic had a slow start with the LA Lakers. In his first three games wearing the purple and gold, the Slovenian superstar has averaged only 14.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. Numbers that are below his season averages of 26.7 ppg, 8.2 rpg and 7.5 apg.

He ended up breaking that streak of low-scoring games on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets. He put up a game-high 32 points to go along with 10 rebounds, seven assists and four steals. That was his best performance yet as a member of the Lakers and fans can't wait to see if he'll post even better numbers against his former team.

In 14 home games this season, Doncic has averaged 24.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg and 6.9 apg. Meanwhile, he puts up 29.3 ppg, 9.0 rpg and 8.3 apg when playing on the road.

Whether Doncic will put up a monster performance when the Lakers host the Mavericks is a big question in the minds of fans. As such, he will have nearly everyone's eyes on him when he suits up against his former team on Tuesday.

